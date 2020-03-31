Two winning stocks in the race to cure Covid-19

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Johnson & Johnson is not alone in its work, with the Association of Investment Companies reporting that as many as 40 vaccines are in development as scientists carry out research at a speed rarely seen before. Two candidates are already said to be in clinical trials, with at least one of these allowed to skip the animal research stage.

During the swine flu pandemic of 2009, a vaccine was delivered within around six months of the World Health Organization declaring an emergency. The typical vaccine development process takes five to seven years before the candidate is considered for approval.

But even if the Covid-19 trials are successful, there's still the huge challenge of making the vaccine widely available, initially to healthcare workers.

Johnson & Johnson has set aside US$1 billion with its development partner, US Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Association, towards both the research costs and increasing its manufacturing capacity. The healthcare company hopes this will allow it to supply over one billion vaccine doses to the public on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use.

The challenge of ramping up production is already an issue for Novacyt as it looks to meet huge global demand for its CE-Mark approved coronavirus test.

Its Southampton-based Primerdesign division has now sold and received orders for over £17.8 million of its CE-Mark and research-use only tests.

The rate of demand continues to increase, with Friday seeing the largest single order to date of £1.4 million from a new customer in India.

Novacyt is now selling its test to more than 80 countries, with the Middle East becoming the strongest selling region. Orders worth £1.6 million have been received from the region in less than two weeks. It is also supplying more than 21 hospitals across the UK.