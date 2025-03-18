UK’s best supermarket stock named as price war looms

A rollback for Tesco (LSE:TSCO) shares to their cheapest price since August was today viewed as a bargain too good to miss as interactive investor customers piled into the retail giant today.

The shares were among the most bought on the ii platform for a second successive session, having fallen by about 13% since Asda pledged to restore its 5-10% price gap to rivals.

At 322.8p by lunchtime today, Tesco offered a chunky discount to the 410p price target of UBS.

The bank’s recent preview of annual results due for release on 10 April named the supermarket its sector top pick, describing Tesco as a “defensive and high quality compounder”.

It said last month that Tesco could potentially deliver 16% total shareholder return (TSR) this year, with earnings per share growth of 12% amplified by £1.5 billion in buybacks and 4% dividend yield.

Over the mid-term it said double digit earnings per share growth and a 4% dividend led to 14-15% TSR and a “very attractive” multiple of 12.4 times forecast 2025/26 earnings.

The note highlighted three key areas of focus heading into the results, including January’s launch of a new price campaign by Asda. With an average reduction of 25% across 4,000 popular products, Rollback has since been expanded to roughly a quarter of the entire range.

UBS said it did not expect this to be a major headwind for Tesco, particularly given that Leeds-based Asda may be restrained by its net debt position.

Even at half the run-rate of current market share gains of 60-80 basis points, the bank sees upside risk to market expectations for Tesco to deliver UK like-for-like sales growth of 3.4% in the 2025/2026 financial year.

Cost inflation has been another factor weighing on the Tesco share price in recent weeks, but UBS believes that the grocery chain should be able to offset an estimated £450 million of wage and national insurance headwinds through cost savings of £500 million.

With rising costs in both the food supply chain and the retail environment set to mean higher inflation in the second quarter, UBS also believes this should underpin a rational environment that favours Tesco given that it outperforms the market on volumes.