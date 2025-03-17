How to invest like the best: Warren Buffett

Applications to Harvard Business School in 1950 must have been of a remarkably high calibre. One candidate had started a series of successful businesses as a teenager and had just graduated from the prestigious Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Even so, Harvard decided 20-year-old Warren Buffett wasn’t right for its master’s course in economics.

Maybe we should be grateful. Buffett applied to Columbia Business School instead, where he was excited to learn that renowned investor Benjamin Graham – today regarded as the father of the value investment style – was teaching a course.

Graham would have a huge influence on Buffett, who has espoused the principles of value investment ever since and got his start on Wall Street in 1954 at his professor’s Graham-Newman Corporation.

By 1957, with Graham having retired from active investment, Buffett was ready to go it alone. He left New York and returned to Omaha, Nebraska, where he’d grown up, and used the cash he’d made on Wall Street – around $175,000 – to start three investment partnerships.

‘ Price is what you pay, value is what you get’

Right from the start, Buffett’s approach mirrored Graham’s style. “Price is what you pay, value is what you get,” he would subsequently say of his investment philosophy – one of many witticisms seized on by Buffett fans over the years.

Like Graham, Buffett believed the stock market was largely irrational, pricing companies according to investors’ prevailing sentiment, rather than on what they were fundamentally worth. That created opportunities for those who understood the “intrinsic value” of a business, value investors argued.

“Be fearful when others are greedy, but be greedy when others are fearful,” as Buffett put it.

One early example of this approach was Buffett’s investment in the Sanborn Map Company. In 1958, Buffett spotted that the company’s shares were trading at around $45, even though it owned investments worth the equivalent of $65 a share; in other words, the map business itself was valued at minus $20 a share. Buffett quickly bought a 23% stake in the company and worked with other investors to encourage its board to act. Sanborn agreed to sell some of its investments to finance a buyback programme – the Buffett partnerships made a 50% profit in just two years.

Amid his early successes, Buffett remained unassuming and was a prominent figure in the local community. In 1959, he met real estate attorney and investment manager Charlie Munger at a lunch held at the Omaha Club. The two men quickly recognised each other as kindred spirits, with Munger joining the business in 1962. When Munger died last year, a month shy of his 100th birthday, Buffett described him as the “architect” of their success.

Berkshire Hathaway

One of the duo’s first big deals was the acquisition in 1962 of Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (NYSE:BRK.B), a struggling textiles company. Buffett and Munger acknowledged the company’s commercial woes in the face of low-cost competition – but pointed to the low price of its stock given its book value and net working capital.

The value approach struck gold again, with shares in the company more than doubling over the next few years.

Even better, Berkshire Hathaway threw off cash with which Buffett could fund other investments. Rather than realising profits, Buffett and Munger opted to keep Berkshire Hathaway; it would become the investment vehicle through which the duo managed their entire investment portfolio. The last textiles assets were sold in 1985, but Berkshire Hathaway remains under Buffett control to this day and currently owns almost 180 companies outright as well as stakes in many more; its current market capitalisation stands just above $1 trillion.

Definition of value investing evolved over time

Along the way, however, Buffett’s approach to value investment has shifted. Initially, he pursued what Graham had dubbed “cigar butt” investing. Mediocre companies often traded cheaply relative to the value of their assets but would get a bounce when they realised some of that value. “The stub might be ugly and soggy, but the bargain purchase would make the puff all free,” Buffett explained.

Munger, however, regarded this strategy as limited in ambition and argued that it would inhibit really meaningful growth at Berkshire Hathaway. Over time, moreover, the data and analysis available to stock market investors has become far more comprehensive, making it much harder to find these underpriced businesses – particularly among the larger companies that Buffett and Graham were attracted to.

Influenced by Munger, Buffett’s definition of value – or “intrinsic worth” – evolved over time. Increasingly, he looked for large companies with significant competitive advantages – superior technology or outstanding brand value, for example – to hold over the long term. A more opportunistic approach, in any case, is poorly suited to an investor of Berkshire Hathaway’s scale.