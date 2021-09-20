Venturing into Japan: the fund I just bought

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

Although Saltydog’s primary focus is on fund performance, we do keep an eye on some of the most common stock market indices to help us keep up to speed with what is happening in the major global economies.

So far, it has been a pretty good year for stock markets around the world, with most continuing the recovery that started last year. In the first quarter of 2021, nearly all the indices that we track went up. The notable exceptions were the Shanghai Composite, which lost 0.9%, and the Brazilian Ibovespa, which went down by 2%.

In the second quarter, it was Japan that was struggling, with a 1.3% loss.

Index Country 1st Jan to 31st March 1st April to 30th June July 2021 Aug 2021 1st Sept to 18th Sept FTSE 100 UK 3.9% 4.8% -0.1% 1.2% -2.2% FTSE 250 UK 5.0% 4.0% 2.6% 5.0% -1.8% Dow Jones Ind Ave US 7.8% 4.6% 1.3% 1.2% -2.2% S&P 500 US 5.8% 8.2% 2.3% 2.9% -2.0% NASDAQ US 2.8% 9.5% 1.2% 4.0% -1.4% DAX Germany 9.4% 3.5% 0.1% 1.9% -2.2% CAC40 France 9.3% 7.3% 1.6% 1.0% -1.6% Nikkei 225 Japan 6.3% -1.3% -5.2% 3.0% 8.6% Hang Seng Hong Kong 4.2% 1.6% -9.9% -0.3% -3.7% Shanghai Composite China -0.9% 4.3% -5.4% 4.3% 2.0% Sensex India 3.7% 6.0% 0.2% 9.4% 2.5% Ibovespa Brazil -2.0% 8.7% -3.9% -2.5% -6.2% RTSI Russia 6.5% 12.0% -1.7% 3.6% 3.6%

Data source: Morningstar

The Nikkei 225 also went down in July, falling by 5.2%. It did not do as badly as the Shanghai Composite or the Hang Seng, but it was the worst of the developed markets that we look at. In August, the Japanese market started to pick up, with the Nikkei 225 making 3%, and this month it has been going like one of their super-fast bullet trains. It has already gone up by 8.6% in September and we have still got more than a week to go to the end of the month.

Not surprisingly, we have also seen the Japanese sectors starting to rise to the top of our tables.

The Investment Association (IA) has two sectors for funds investing in Japan. The main one is Japan, for funds which “invest at least 80% of their assets in Japanese equities”, but there is also Japanese Smaller Companies, for funds which “invest at least 80% of their assets in Japanese equities of companies which form the bottom 30% by market capitalisation”. There are not many funds in the Japanese Smaller Companies sector and so we combine them when doing our sector analysis.

In the reports that we generated last week, covering fund performance up until the end of the week before, the combined Japanese and Japanese Smaller Companies sector was at the top of our ‘Full Steam Ahead – Developed’ Group with a four-week return of 7.6%. It now leads over 12 weeks as well, but has some catching up to do to get ahead over 26 weeks.