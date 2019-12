We just bought this UK fund, but cut back on old faithfuls

They performed relatively well up until the beginning of August, but then levelled off for a couple of months and have gone down in the last few weeks.

These funds are allowed to invest in bonds and equities from all around the world. Because of their exposure to foreign investments, there is a currency risk. If the pound strengthens, then any overseas earnings are automatically devalued. This has had a negative impact on these funds during October.

We've already reduced our holdings in some of these funds and cut them further last week.

In last week's analysis, the UK Smaller Companies sector from our 'Steady as She Goes' Group had the best one-week performance. We've been increasing our exposure to UK funds since the end of September and last week added the Franklin UK Smaller Companies fund to our portfolios.

