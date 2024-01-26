Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Diageo, GSK, Shell, BT

Some of the country’s biggest companies report results in the coming days, and investors must keep a close eye on the commentary. Here are the key dates for your diary.

26th January 2024 13:37

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 29 January

Trading statements

Team Internet Group

AGM/EGM

Hollywood Bowl, Landore Resources 

Tuesday 30 January

Trading statements

Diaceutics, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Kromek, Luceco, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, Pets at Home, Renewi, Saga, SSP Group, SThree, Synthomer

AGM/EGM

AJ Bell, Auction Technology Group, Mineral & Financial Investments, Ora Technology, Renew Holdings, SSP Group, Webis Holdings, Valereum 

Wednesday 31 January

Trading statements

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust, abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust, Ecora Resources, GSK (LSE:GSK), ITM Power, NWF Group

AGM/EGM

Imperial Brands, Schroder Asia Pacific Fund, Smiths News

Thursday 1 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Paragon Banking Group and PayPoint.

Trading statements

Airtel Africa, AG Barr, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Cranswick, Gem Diamonds, Glencore, Rank Group, Shell (LSE:SHEL), TClarke

AGM/EGM

Cerillion, Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust, Sage

Friday 2 February

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Critical Metals, Gunsynd

