The Week Ahead: Diageo, GSK, Shell, BT
Some of the country’s biggest companies report results in the coming days, and investors must keep a close eye on the commentary. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 29 January
Trading statements
Team Internet Group
AGM/EGM
Hollywood Bowl, Landore Resources
Tuesday 30 January
Trading statements
Diaceutics, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Kromek, Luceco, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, Pets at Home, Renewi, Saga, SSP Group, SThree, Synthomer
AGM/EGM
AJ Bell, Auction Technology Group, Mineral & Financial Investments, Ora Technology, Renew Holdings, SSP Group, Webis Holdings, Valereum
Wednesday 31 January
Trading statements
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust, abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust, Ecora Resources, GSK (LSE:GSK), ITM Power, NWF Group
AGM/EGM
Imperial Brands, Schroder Asia Pacific Fund, Smiths News
Thursday 1 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Paragon Banking Group and PayPoint.
Trading statements
Airtel Africa, AG Barr, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Cranswick, Gem Diamonds, Glencore, Rank Group, Shell (LSE:SHEL), TClarke
AGM/EGM
Cerillion, Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust, Sage
Friday 2 February
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Critical Metals, Gunsynd
