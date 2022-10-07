The Week Ahead: Entain, easyJet, ASOS, Marston’s, Hays
Scheduled results look thin on the ground, but we should get some indications of how companies in key sectors are coping with the consumer impact of the cost-of-living crisis.
Monday 10 October
Trading statements
Atalaya Mining, Regional REIT, Sirius Real Estate, Unite Group
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
Tuesday 11 October
Trading statements
Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Eneraqua Technologies, PRS REIT, Reach, Robert Walters, Sanderson Design Group, SCS Group, SmartSpace Software, Marston's (LSE:MARS), YouGov, XP Power
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
Wednesday 12 October
Trading statements
ASOS (LSE:ASC), Angling Direct, Hostelworld, Kin & Carta, PageGroup, QinetiQ Group
AGM/EGM
Mobeus Income & Growth VCT, Polymetal International
Thursday 13 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Howden Joinery, Taylor Wimpey, Tesco and WPP
Trading statements
easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Entain (LSE:ENT), Hays (LSE:HAS), Sabre Insurance, Norcros
AGM/EGM
Artemis Alpha Trus, Feedback, Greencoat Renewables, Mothercare, Rank Group, Scirocco Energy
Friday 14 October
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Ashmore Group, Loungers, TwentyFour Income Fund
