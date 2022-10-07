Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Entain, easyJet, ASOS, Marston’s, Hays

7th October 2022 11:38

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Scheduled results look thin on the ground, but we should get some indications of how companies in key sectors are coping with the consumer impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

Monday 10 October

Trading statements

Atalaya Mining, Regional REIT, Sirius Real Estate, Unite Group

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

Tuesday 11 October

Trading statements

Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Eneraqua Technologies, PRS REIT, Reach, Robert Walters, Sanderson Design Group, SCS Group, SmartSpace Software, Marston's (LSE:MARS), YouGov, XP Power

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

Wednesday 12 October

Trading statements

ASOS (LSE:ASC), Angling Direct, Hostelworld, Kin & Carta, PageGroup, QinetiQ Group

AGM/EGM

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT, Polymetal International

Thursday 13 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Howden Joinery, Taylor Wimpey, Tesco  and WPP

Trading statements

easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Entain (LSE:ENT), Hays (LSE:HAS), Sabre Insurance, Norcros

AGM/EGM

Artemis Alpha Trus, Feedback, Greencoat Renewables, Mothercare, Rank Group, Scirocco Energy

Friday 14 October

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Ashmore Group, Loungers, TwentyFour Income Fund

