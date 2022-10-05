10 dividend shares to protect your portfolio from the weak pound

With UK dividend investors about to get a multi-billion-pound boost, stock screen expert Ben Hobson discovers the high-yielding shares every income hunter should know about.

Recent volatility between the British pound and US dollar is a reminder that foreign exchange rates can impact on investment returns. But while short-term movements grab headlines, it is the longer-term trends that can be much more important - especially for dividend investors. When it comes to economic fireworks, the recent mini-budget from Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss was undeniably dramatic. Whatever the pros and cons of their approach, one outcome that really captured attention was how it caused the value of the pound to slip to near parity with the US dollar. Find out about: Trading Account | Share prices today | Top UK shares Exchange rate movements can have an instant impact on some firms. Yet short-term changes are so unpredictable that regular equity investors are often best ignoring them. You only need to look at how quickly the pound recovered against the dollar this week to see how easy it is to be caught out. Despite the erratic nature of short-term rates, sudden moves tend to trigger scary headlines. Over the course of a few days, financial news went from agonising about the ‘slump’ in the pound, to hailing its subsequent ‘surge’. What all this ignores is that the US dollar has been strengthening against the pound for many months. Even before the recent volatility, the pound was trading close to a five-year low against the dollar. For investors, that is a much more important trend to be aware of.

