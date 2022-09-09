Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Fevertree, Ocado, Dunelm and ITM Power

9th September 2022 16:20

Lee Wild from interactive investor

There are plenty of corporate results due to be published in the days ahead. Here are the main events to watch out for.

Monday 12 September

Trading statements

ABCAM, Arcontech, Greencoat Renewables, HgCapital Trust, Kape Technologies, Made Tech, MP Evans, SigmaRoc, Tirupati Graphite

AGM/EGM

Haydale Graphene Industries, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, Warehouse REIT

Tuesday 13 September

Trading statements

accesso Technology, Churchill China, Corero Network Security, Engage XR Holdings, Facilities by ADF, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Futura Medical, Gateley Holdings, Harworth, HeiQ, JTC, Mattioli Woods, Ocado (LSE:OCDO), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Petra Diamonds, Property Franchise Group, RBG Holdings, Smart Metering Systems, Team17, Trustpilot, VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

AGM/EGM

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Industrials REIT, Mercia Asset Management, R&Q Insurance Holdings, Rockwood Strategic, Wizz Air

Wednesday 14 September

Trading statements

Anpario, Advanced Medical Solutions, BioPharma Credit, Blackbird, Central Asia Metals, Diurnal, Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), Epwin Group, Glenveagh Properties, ITM Power (LSE:ITM), Niox Group, Pan African Resources, Pharos Energy, Redrow, Ricardo, STM Group, Artisanal Spirits, Tullow Oil

AGM/EGM

Augmentum Fintech, B90 Holdings, Best of the Bes, Dev Clever Holdings, Fulcrum Utility Services, Grafenia, Hornby, Marlowe, Purplebricks, Sutton Harbour

Thursday 15 September

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Cairn Homes and Intertek.

Trading statements

Big Technologies, Brooks Macdonald, Checkit, DFS Furniture, Foresight Solar Fund, Gresham House, Hilton Food, IG Group, IGas Energy, Keystone Law Group, Kier Group, MJ Gleeson, Oxford BioMedica, Portmeirion, Regional REIT, Renishaw, RTW Venture Fund, THG, Trainline

AGM/EGM

Altitude Group, Auto Trader, Blue Planet Investment Trust, Civitas Social Housing, finnCap, FRP Advisory Group, Kinovo, PetroTal Corp, Predator Oil & Gas, Real Estate Credit Investments, Ryanair, Sosandar, Supreme, VSA Capital

Friday 16 September

Trading statements

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust, Wickes

AGM/EGM

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, Gowin New Energy Group, Kibo Energy

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Queen Elizabeth II: marking our respect

about 13 hours ago

Stockwatch: this share will be worth buying again

about 11 hours ago

Richard Beddard: why Games Workshop makes my list of top 10 shares

about 11 hours ago

10 FTSE 100 momentum stocks for uncertain times

1 day ago

Ian Cowie: I’m in danger of falling in love with my first 10-bagger

1 day ago

Five steps to early retirement

1 day ago

Do British prime ministers influence economic growth?

3 days ago

Centrica shares: what the City thinks

2 days ago

A chance to own this compelling longer-term growth story cheaply

3 days ago

Lloyds Bank shares tipped to rally back to 2015 prices

3 days ago