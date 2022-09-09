The Week Ahead: Fevertree, Ocado, Dunelm and ITM Power
There are plenty of corporate results due to be published in the days ahead. Here are the main events to watch out for.
Monday 12 September
Trading statements
ABCAM, Arcontech, Greencoat Renewables, HgCapital Trust, Kape Technologies, Made Tech, MP Evans, SigmaRoc, Tirupati Graphite
AGM/EGM
Haydale Graphene Industries, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, Warehouse REIT
Tuesday 13 September
Trading statements
accesso Technology, Churchill China, Corero Network Security, Engage XR Holdings, Facilities by ADF, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Futura Medical, Gateley Holdings, Harworth, HeiQ, JTC, Mattioli Woods, Ocado (LSE:OCDO), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Petra Diamonds, Property Franchise Group, RBG Holdings, Smart Metering Systems, Team17, Trustpilot, VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
AGM/EGM
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Industrials REIT, Mercia Asset Management, R&Q Insurance Holdings, Rockwood Strategic, Wizz Air
Wednesday 14 September
Trading statements
Anpario, Advanced Medical Solutions, BioPharma Credit, Blackbird, Central Asia Metals, Diurnal, Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), Epwin Group, Glenveagh Properties, ITM Power (LSE:ITM), Niox Group, Pan African Resources, Pharos Energy, Redrow, Ricardo, STM Group, Artisanal Spirits, Tullow Oil
AGM/EGM
Augmentum Fintech, B90 Holdings, Best of the Bes, Dev Clever Holdings, Fulcrum Utility Services, Grafenia, Hornby, Marlowe, Purplebricks, Sutton Harbour
Thursday 15 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Cairn Homes and Intertek.
Trading statements
Big Technologies, Brooks Macdonald, Checkit, DFS Furniture, Foresight Solar Fund, Gresham House, Hilton Food, IG Group, IGas Energy, Keystone Law Group, Kier Group, MJ Gleeson, Oxford BioMedica, Portmeirion, Regional REIT, Renishaw, RTW Venture Fund, THG, Trainline
AGM/EGM
Altitude Group, Auto Trader, Blue Planet Investment Trust, Civitas Social Housing, finnCap, FRP Advisory Group, Kinovo, PetroTal Corp, Predator Oil & Gas, Real Estate Credit Investments, Ryanair, Sosandar, Supreme, VSA Capital
Friday 16 September
Trading statements
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust, Wickes
AGM/EGM
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, Gowin New Energy Group, Kibo Energy
