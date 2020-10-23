The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Shell, BT, FAANG stocks
Our head of markets explains what to look for in the busiest week of third-quarter results season.
Monday 26 October
Trading statements
THG Holdings
AGM/EGM
Marechale Capital, All Active Asset Capita
Tuesday 27 October
Trading statements
Bloomsbury Publishing, Plus500, St James's Place, HSBC, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Whitbread, Shoe Zone, BP, Hunting, First Derivatives, Renalytix AI, ContourGlobal
AGM/EGM
City of London Investment Trust, Filtronic, Tlou Energy, Accrol Group, Brooks Macdonald, Rolls-Royce Holdings, MyCelx Technologies, Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Wednesday 28 October
Trading statements
John Laing Group, Ibstock, Gem Diamonds, Elementis, International Biotechnology Trust, GlaxoSmithKline, Next, Bank of Ireland, Omega Diagnostics, Itaconix
AGM/EGM
Petra Diamonds, Zoetic International, ideagen, Redde Northgate
Thursday 29 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include S&U, Hilton Food Group and FW Thorpe
Trading statements
Royal Dutch Shell, Angle, Standard Chartered, WPP, Helios Towers, Lloyds Banking Group, Travis Perkins, KAZ Minerals, BT Group, International Personal Finance, Indivior, Glanbia, Foxtons, Evraz, Smith & Nephew, Proactis Holdings, Hilton Food Group, Verona Pharma
Friday 30 October
Trading statements
Glencore, Bion, Oncimmune Holdings, Altitude Group, AIB Group, Convatec Group, Vivo Energy
AGM/EGM
Vietnam Holding, Smartspace Software, Springfield Properties, MaxCyte, Anglesey Mining, Gateley, Intosol Holdings, Sensyne Health, Atlas Mara
