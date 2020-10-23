The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Shell, BT, FAANG stocks

Monday 26 October

Trading statements

THG Holdings

AGM/EGM

Marechale Capital, All Active Asset Capita

Tuesday 27 October

Trading statements

Bloomsbury Publishing, Plus500, St James's Place, HSBC, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Whitbread, Shoe Zone, BP, Hunting, First Derivatives, Renalytix AI, ContourGlobal

AGM/EGM

City of London Investment Trust, Filtronic, Tlou Energy, Accrol Group, Brooks Macdonald, Rolls-Royce Holdings, MyCelx Technologies, Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Wednesday 28 October

Trading statements

John Laing Group, Ibstock, Gem Diamonds, Elementis, International Biotechnology Trust, GlaxoSmithKline, Next, Bank of Ireland, Omega Diagnostics, Itaconix

AGM/EGM

Petra Diamonds, Zoetic International, ideagen, Redde Northgate

Thursday 29 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include S&U, Hilton Food Group and FW Thorpe

Trading statements

Royal Dutch Shell, Angle, Standard Chartered, WPP, Helios Towers, Lloyds Banking Group, Travis Perkins, KAZ Minerals, BT Group, International Personal Finance, Indivior, Glanbia, Foxtons, Evraz, Smith & Nephew, Proactis Holdings, Hilton Food Group, Verona Pharma

Friday 30 October

Trading statements

Glencore, Bion, Oncimmune Holdings, Altitude Group, AIB Group, Convatec Group, Vivo Energy

AGM/EGM

Vietnam Holding, Smartspace Software, Springfield Properties, MaxCyte, Anglesey Mining, Gateley, Intosol Holdings, Sensyne Health, Atlas Mara

