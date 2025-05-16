The Week Ahead: M&S, Vodafone, easyJet, JD Sports
Investors will be desperate for updates from some FTSE 100 companies in the news recently. Here are the key dates for your diary.
16th May 2025 12:30
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 19 May
Trading statements
Big Yellow, Cerillion, Creo Medical Group, Kainos
AGM/EGM
Aquis Exchange, Genuit Group, Harworth Group, Social Housing REIT
Tuesday 20 May
Trading statements
Amcomri Group, Calnex Solutions, Cranswick, Diploma, Greggs, Ixico, LondonMetric Property, SSP Group, Topps Tiles, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD), Xeros Technology Group
AGM/EGM
accesso Technology Group, AVI Japan Opportunity Trust, Deliveroo, EKF Diagnostics Holdings, Empresaria Group, Fintel, Forterra, Fresnillo, Georgia Capital, Hilton Food Group, Impax Environmental Markets, International Workplace Group, Luceco, LungLife AI Inc, Merchants Trust, Metro Bank, Portmeirion Group, Raspberry Pi, Riverstone Energy, Shell, TBC Bank Group, US Solar Fund
Wednesday 21 May
Trading statements
Avon Technologies, Currys, Great Portland Estates, Helical, HICL Infrastructure, IntegraFin Holdings, Ithaca Energy, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), Regional REIT, RS Group, Severn Trent, SSE
AGM/EGM
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust, Artisanal Spirits Co, Capital Ltd, CK Infrastructure Holdings, Coats Group, Essentra, Fidelity Japan Trust, Greggs, JTC, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings, Science Group, Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Ltd, Trustpilot, VH Global Energy Infrastructure
Thursday 22 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend includeImperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) and Whitbread (LSE:WTB).
Trading statements
Bloomsbury Publishing, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Hill & Smith, Impax Asset Management, Investec, Picton Property Income
AGM/EGM
Aferian, Ashtead Technology Holdings, Bank of Ireland, Capricorn Energy, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, ConvaTec, East Star Resources, Energean, Ferrexpo, Glenveagh Properties, Headlam, Henry Boot, Hill & Smith, Intertek Group, Invesco Markets, IQ-AI, Judges Scientific, Legal & General, Norman Broadbent, Oscillate, Petershill Partners, Pharos Energy, Quilter, Real Estate Investors, Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, Sabre Insurance, Schiehallion Fund, Serica Energy, Shaftesbury Capital, Spectris, Tullow Oil, WAG Payment Solutions, Yu Group, Zotefoams
Friday 23 May
Trading statements
AJ Bell
AGM/EGM
AG Barr, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Slingsby (H C), WPP
