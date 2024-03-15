Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Next, Prudential, Wetherspoon

There are fewer FTSE 100 companies posting results over the next few days, but some blue-chips are breaking ranks to reveal their latest performance data. Here are the key dates for your diary.

15th March 2024 11:37

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 18 March

Trading statements

Marshalls, Seeing Machines, Serinus Energy, SigmaRoc, Team Internet

AGM/EGM

MGC Pharmaceuticals, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

Tuesday 19 March

Trading statements

Atalaya Mining, Close Brothers, DFS Furniture, Eagle Eye Solutions, Essentra, Fintel, Litigation Capital Management, Midwich, Mpac Group, MP Evans, Pebble Group, Personal Group, Sabre Insurance, Staffline, Tissue Regenix, Trustpilot Group, Yu Group, Zotefoams

AGM/EGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust, Crest Nicholson, Eco Animal Health, Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1, Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2, Nuformix, Scirocco Energy, Various Eateries

Wednesday 20 March

Trading statements

Computacenter, EKF Diagnostics Holdings, Eurocell, FDM Group, Investec, Kenmare Resources, Prudential, VietNam Holding

AGM/EGM

abrdn Property Income Trust, BSF Enterprise, CEPS PLC, MTI Wireless Edge, United Oil & Gas

Thursday 21 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco, Pearson and Schroders.

Trading statements

Aptitude Software Group, Aquis Stock Exchange, Centamin, Direct Line Insurance, Dowlais Group, Energean, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Hostelworld, Ithaca Energy, M&G, National World, Next, Secure Trust Bank, Tribal Group 

AGM/EGM

Athelney Trust, LungLife AI Inc, Pressure Technologies

Friday 22 March

Trading statements

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust, JD Wetherspoon, Phoenix Group, Robinson, SkinBioTherapeutics

AGM/EGM

Kitwave, Triple Point Energy Transition, URU Metals

