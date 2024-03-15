The Week Ahead: Next, Prudential, Wetherspoon
There are fewer FTSE 100 companies posting results over the next few days, but some blue-chips are breaking ranks to reveal their latest performance data. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 18 March
Trading statements
Marshalls, Seeing Machines, Serinus Energy, SigmaRoc, Team Internet
AGM/EGM
MGC Pharmaceuticals, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
Tuesday 19 March
Trading statements
Atalaya Mining, Close Brothers, DFS Furniture, Eagle Eye Solutions, Essentra, Fintel, Litigation Capital Management, Midwich, Mpac Group, MP Evans, Pebble Group, Personal Group, Sabre Insurance, Staffline, Tissue Regenix, Trustpilot Group, Yu Group, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust, Crest Nicholson, Eco Animal Health, Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1, Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2, Nuformix, Scirocco Energy, Various Eateries
Wednesday 20 March
Trading statements
Computacenter, EKF Diagnostics Holdings, Eurocell, FDM Group, Investec, Kenmare Resources, Prudential, VietNam Holding
AGM/EGM
abrdn Property Income Trust, BSF Enterprise, CEPS PLC, MTI Wireless Edge, United Oil & Gas
Thursday 21 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco, Pearson and Schroders.
Trading statements
Aptitude Software Group, Aquis Stock Exchange, Centamin, Direct Line Insurance, Dowlais Group, Energean, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Hostelworld, Ithaca Energy, M&G, National World, Next, Secure Trust Bank, Tribal Group
AGM/EGM
Athelney Trust, LungLife AI Inc, Pressure Technologies
Friday 22 March
Trading statements
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust, JD Wetherspoon, Phoenix Group, Robinson, SkinBioTherapeutics
AGM/EGM
Kitwave, Triple Point Energy Transition, URU Metals
