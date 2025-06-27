The Week Ahead: smaller companies in the spotlight
Despite few corporate announcements from larger companies in the days ahead, a number of interesting small and mid-cap stocks will be in focus. Here are the key dates for your diary.
27th June 2025 12:41
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 30 June
Trading statements
eEnergy Group, Goldstone Resources, Vinanz
AGM/EGM
Advanced Medical Solutions Group, All Things Considered Group, Angle, Argo Blockchain, Bango, Bigblu Broadband, Celadon Pharmaceuticals, Cobra Resources, Cornish Metals, Digitalbox, Directa Plus, EMV Capital, European Green Transition, FD Technologies, Focus Xplore, Helios Underwriting, Huddled Group, IQE, Kistos Holdings, Nativo Resources, NB Distressed Debt Investments Fund, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Oberon AIM VCT, Pod Point Group, Pri0r1ty Intelligence Group, Tern, Tower Resources, Trellus Health, Venture Life Group
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
Tuesday 1 July
Trading statements
Augmentum Fintech, Kitwave Group, Supreme, Wynnstay Group
AGM/EGM
Marks & Spencer, Rosebank Industries
Wednesday 2 July
Trading statements
Topps Tiles
AGM/EGM
Anexo Group, Avacta Group, Braemar, Bytes Technology Group, H&T Group, JD Sports Fashion
Thursday 3 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Next, FirstGroup and Paragon Banking Group.
Trading statements
ActiveOps, Baltic Classifieds Group, Watches of Switzerland Group
AGM/EGM
3i Infrastructure, Capital Gearing Trust, Ceiba Investments, EDX Medical Group, J Sainsbury, Keystone Law Group, Peel Hunt
Friday 4 July
Nothing in the diary yet
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.