The Week Ahead: smaller companies in the spotlight

Despite few corporate announcements from larger companies in the days ahead, a number of interesting small and mid-cap stocks will be in focus. Here are the key dates for your diary.

27th June 2025 12:41

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 30 June

Trading statements

eEnergy Group, Goldstone Resources, Vinanz

AGM/EGM

Advanced Medical Solutions Group, All Things Considered Group, Angle, Argo Blockchain, Bango, Bigblu Broadband, Celadon Pharmaceuticals, Cobra Resources, Cornish Metals, Digitalbox, Directa Plus, EMV Capital, European Green Transition, FD Technologies, Focus Xplore, Helios Underwriting, Huddled Group, IQE, Kistos Holdings, Nativo Resources, NB Distressed Debt Investments Fund, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Oberon AIM VCT, Pod Point Group, Pri0r1ty Intelligence Group, Tern, Tower Resources, Trellus Health, Venture Life Group

Tuesday 1 July

Trading statements

Augmentum Fintech, Kitwave Group, Supreme, Wynnstay Group

AGM/EGM

Marks & Spencer, Rosebank Industries

Wednesday 2 July

Trading statements

Topps Tiles

AGM/EGM

Anexo Group, Avacta Group, Braemar, Bytes Technology Group, H&T Group, JD Sports Fashion

Thursday 3 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Next, FirstGroup and Paragon Banking Group.

Trading statements

ActiveOps, Baltic Classifieds Group, Watches of Switzerland Group

AGM/EGM

3i Infrastructure, Capital Gearing Trust, Ceiba Investments, EDX Medical Group, J Sainsbury, Keystone Law Group, Peel Hunt

Friday 4 July

Nothing in the diary yet

