The week ahead: Tesco, Taylor Wimpey, M&S

The deluge of Christmas updates gathers pace in the coming days. Did Next deliberately lower expectations to flatter its results, or will M&S be part of an industry trend?

Monday 8 January

Trading statements

Micro Focus International, AO World

Tuesday 9 January

Trading statements

Games Workshop, Ilika, Safestore, Elegant Hotels, Nexus Infrastructure, SIG, Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets, Robert Walters, Persimmon, Joules Group, Topps Tiles

AGM/EGM

Weatherly International

Wednesday 10 January

The government's success in getting Brexit negotiations to the next stage before the pre-Christmas deadline have already helped domestic stocks, and Taylor Wimpey's faithful shareholders will want rewarding.

Among the UK's largest housebuilders, the company is back trading at decade highs, yet remains one of the most generous dividend payers around. It already committed a couple of months ago to a dividend of £500 million for 2018 and further material capital returns in 2019 and beyond.

The shares are not expensive either.

Trading statements

SuperGroup, Shoe Zone, Taylor Wimpey, Quiz, Tullow Oil, PageGroup, Sainsbury (J), Ted Baker

AGM/EGM

Focusrite, Camper & Nicholsons Marina Investments, Tharisa

Thursday 11 January

Tesco shares are trading at one-year highs after rallying 27% since June and, according to UBS, they could be worth 270p in time.

A good set of Christmas and third-quarter results will help, and the timing of Christmas this year should have benefited volumes following extra entertaining the weekend before the big day.

Analysts at UBS look for a 2.4% increase in UK and Ireland like-for-like sales during the 13 weeks ended 25th November versus 1.7% a year ago. Watch for 2.4% growth in the six weeks to 6 January.

Investors will hope that Marks & Spencer can emulate high street rival Next when it also unveils third-quarter results Thursday.

Number crunchers at broker Investec forecast a 3% decline in like-for-like sales at the Clothing & Home division and 1.5% drop at the food business.

Trading statements

Hays, Tesco, Premier Oil, Barratt Developments, ASOS, Marks & Spencer, Booker, Jupiter Fund Management

AGM/EGM

European Investment Trust, MySQUAR, Fenner, Debenhams

Friday 12 January

Trading statements

XP Power, Tarsus

AGM/EGM

Nanoco

This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.