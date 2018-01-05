The week ahead: Tesco, Taylor Wimpey, M&S
5th January 2018 16:33
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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The deluge of Christmas updates gathers pace in the coming days. Did Next deliberately lower expectations to flatter its results, or will M&S be part of an industry trend?
Monday 8 January
Trading statements
Micro Focus International, AO World
Tuesday 9 January
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Games Workshop, Ilika, Safestore, Elegant Hotels, Nexus Infrastructure, SIG, Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets, Robert Walters, Persimmon, Joules Group, Topps Tiles
AGM/EGM
Weatherly International
Wednesday 10 January
The government's success in getting Brexit negotiations to the next stage before the pre-Christmas deadline have already helped domestic stocks, andfaithful shareholders will want rewarding.
Among the UK's largest housebuilders, the company is back trading at decade highs, yet remains one of the most generous dividend payers around. It already committed a couple of months ago to a dividend of £500 million for 2018 and further material capital returns in 2019 and beyond.
The shares are not expensive either.
Trading statements
SuperGroup, Shoe Zone, Taylor Wimpey, Quiz, Tullow Oil, PageGroup, Sainsbury (J), Ted Baker
AGM/EGM
Focusrite, Camper & Nicholsons Marina Investments, Tharisa
Thursday 11 January
shares are trading at one-year highs after rallying 27% since June and, according to UBS, they could be worth 270p in time.
A good set of Christmas and third-quarter results will help, and the timing of Christmas this year should have benefited volumes following extra entertaining the weekend before the big day.
Analysts at UBS look for a 2.4% increase in UK and Ireland like-for-like sales during the 13 weeks ended 25th November versus 1.7% a year ago. Watch for 2.4% growth in the six weeks to 6 January.
Investors will hope thatcan emulate high street rival when it also unveils third-quarter results Thursday.
Number crunchers at broker Investec forecast a 3% decline in like-for-like sales at the Clothing & Home division and 1.5% drop at the food business.
Trading statements
Hays, Tesco, Premier Oil, Barratt Developments, ASOS, Marks & Spencer, Booker, Jupiter Fund Management
AGM/EGM
European Investment Trust, MySQUAR, Fenner, Debenhams
Friday 12 January
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XP Power, Tarsus
AGM/EGM
Nanoco
This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.