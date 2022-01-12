What the Bank of Mum and Dad needs to do right now

Parents are having to help their kids out with a lot more than first homes. Katie Binns suggests how they can prepare.

Parents may not be crooning “We all need somebody to lean on”, as Bill Withers did in Lean on Me, but they might as well - when it comes to their kids anyway.

Research from interactive investor reveals the Bank of Mum and Dad is being called on to finance much more than home deposits. Alongside boosting deposits (42%), many parents are helping with university costs (58%), buying a car or covering motor-related costs (46%) and, in some cases, contributing to adult children’s pensions (10%).

“The high percentage of older people helping out their adult children reflects a depressing reality: that it is difficult, if not impossible, to manage these life milestones without any parental help,” explains Becky O’Connor, head of pensions and savings at interactive investor.

We are indeed living in extremely squeezed times. Not only are we all dealing with inflation, a spike in the cost of living and upcoming tax hikes, but the Bank of Mum and Dad is at growing risk of default, according to interactive investor’s Great British Retirement Survey. Worryingly, one in five (21%) parents still working have drawn some or all of their pension’s tax-free lump sum to help their offspring buy a home. It just shows how much some adult children are leaning on their parents.

How can parents help their kids?

If you’re a parent in a position to save for your child’s future and you have some time on your side, you could start investing with a stocks and shares individual savings account (ISA). As with any significant financial goal, the earlier you start, the easier it is. A longer time frame also lets you take some investment risk, because your investments will have the opportunity to ride out any stock market volatility.

The alternative, saving money in a low-interest savings account, will mean your financial efforts are eroded by inflation. According to the 2019 Barclays Equity Gilt Study, the stock market has outperformed cash in 91% of 10-year periods. This is why investing money for your child’s future in the stock market might be a good option. It can certainly give you a better shot at outperforming inflation and growing your money in real terms.

What are the figures that parents need to save? Take a deep breath. We’ve done some maths.

The average house price in Britain is now £272,992, according to the Halifax house price index. A 10% deposit is a huge £27,300! If you wanted to provide a good chunk towards this - say £18,000 - and had five years before your child required the money, you’d need to put £265 a month in a stocks and shares ISA. This assumes an investment return of 5% a year.

If you have 18 years to save, you would only need to set aside £610 a year, or around £50 a month. (This also assumes an investment return of 5% a year.)

Want your child to know how to drive? The average second-hand motor advertised for sale in November 2021 was £17,366, according to online retailer Auto Trader. Meanwhile, the average cost of learning to drive is around £1,080.

To achieve a pot of £13,000 in five years to go towards these expenses, you need to save £191 a month. If you have 18 years to save, you need to set aside a less hefty £441 a year, or £37 a month.