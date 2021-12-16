Top 10 things you need to know about making financial gifts

It’s the time of year when we exchange presents with friends and loved ones, but it doesn’t always have to be socks and chocolates. Faith Glasgow has some great gift ideas that are not just for Christmas.

4 Pension planning It’s fair to say that if your daughter shrieks with joy when told that her fairy godfather’s birthday present is a contribution to a pension that she won’t be able to touch until she is ancient (ie in her late 50s), she is not an ordinary child. But fast-forward five decades and she may have a very different perspective. Parents or guardians can set up a stakeholder pension for their child, but anyone can then pay in, up to a total £2,880 each year. The government will then top this up with 20% tax relief to £3,600. When the child reaches 18, the pension passes into her name. That ultra-long timescale means that the money can be invested in riskier parts of the stock market - smaller companies, emerging markets or green energy, for instance. But it also means returns compound (in other words, growth and income is reinvested and itself generates returns, and so on) for decades. To put that into context: if the full £3,600 went into a fund growing at an average 8% a year in your child’s pension before she was a year old, and then no other contributions at all were made, it would be worth around £312,000 in today’s money when she reached 58 (£80,000 after accounting for inflation). Read the Great British Retirement Survey 2021 report here.

Visit our Pensions and Retirement Hub 5 Interesting shares Maybe your child - or indeed another family member or friend – is a big fan of a particular product. Perhaps your brother drinks BrewDog, or your teenage niece lives in her Doc Marten boots? If so, you could give them shares in the company. If you have an account with a broker such as ii, you can open a (taxable) designated account in a child’s name and hold them there, or buy them within the child’s Junior ISA. If you don’t have access to the Junior ISA, you’ll have to give cash to the parent administering the account and ask them to use it to buy specific shares. To transfer shares you already hold through ii to an adult family member, you’ll both need to be account holders with ii. If you’re living at the same address, you can make an account-to-account transfer online; otherwise it will be done manually and you’ll need to contact customer services. Alternatively, you could buy a paper share certificate and then submit a gift transfer form to the share registrar (Equiniti or ComputerShare, for instance). Allow a couple of weeks for the transfer to go through. Six things you must do before buying any share

How to invest in the stock market: a beginner's guide 6 Tax implications of giving cash to children under 18 Cash you give to your children is not treated as income, so there’s no risk of them becoming liable for income tax if you up their allowance. However, it’s worth being aware that your child can only earn £100 of interest from cash gifts given by you as a parent before tax becomes payable. Interest over and above that level is taxed as though it were the parent’s. In contrast, there is no limit to the amount of interest children can earn from cash given by other family members or friends. This rule was introduced to stop parents commandeering their children’s tax-free personal allowances as a way of avoiding paying income tax on their own money. It is much less significant now that savings interest rates are so miserly, but it could start to affect parents if rates do rise. By saving for your child into a Junior ISA you sidestep the potential problem anyway, as interest earned does not count as part of the £100 per parent limit. Squid Game: grisly lessons in how to manage your money well

Great ways to save money in the run-up to Christmas

7 Charitable giving Donations to charities and community amateur sports clubs (CASCs) are tax-free. Many people make regular direct debit donations to charities from taxed income, which means that if they want to reclaim the tax they’ve paid on their gifts, they have to do it through a tax return. However, if your employer operates a Payroll Giving scheme you can make donations to charities (not CASCs) before tax has been deducted. Tax relief means that to give £10, basic rate taxpayers only have to put in £8 of gross income, higher rate taxpayers £6 and additional rate taxpayers £5.50; the balance is made up by HMRC. If no Payroll Giving scheme is offered by your employer, why not ask them to set one up? The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) is one option. It’s also possible for self-employed people to set up a tax-efficient personal gifting account using gross income with CAF. Alternatively, you can give through CAF from taxed income and your chosen charity or CASC will reclaim your tax from HMRC through Gift Aid. There are 160,000 charities listed on the CAF website, and you can give regular or one-off donations. Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)

Low-cost investments to help get you started – all chosen by our experts 8 Tax-efficient gift of shares to charity If you have spare shares, consider giving them to charity. Not only do you get income tax relief on the value of the shares, but the gift is also exempt from capital gains tax. Again, CAF is a good route. One option is simply to give CAF the shares to sell, and use the proceeds to fund a CAF charity account so that you can direct the money to your favourite causes. However, it may be more tax-efficient in some cases to sell the shares yourself and donate the proceeds to your CAF charity account. That way, the money will attract a Gift Aid uplift of 25% and you can claim tax relief on the whole value of the cash donation, including the Gift Aid element. ii Top 10...things to keep in mind when managing your own SIPP

Your pension: think about it earlier and more often

9 Lifetime gifts and IHT It’s something of an irony that inheritance tax (IHT) only becomes a significant issue for people as they get older and more likely to die – and that’s exactly the time at which most of us actually have grown-up family in need of financial help and also, hopefully, some spare cash to send their way. So what are your options if you want to give money to help younger family members during your lifetime, as opposed to leaving it to them in your will? IHT is pretty complicated, but in a nutshell it is charged at 40% on the value of your estate over the first £325,000. Provided you live for at least the next seven years, you can give away as much of your money as you like, to whoever you like, and after that period the money will ‘fall out of your estate’ for IHT purposes. Subscribe to the ii YouTube channel and catch all our latest interviews and video content

Video: Rachel Riley - The ii Family Money Show If you die within those seven years, the gifts form part of your estate, but the tax potentially payable on them will be progressively reduced if you die between year three and year seven. Depending on your age, health and circumstances, you may well feel that’s a punt worth taking. Otherwise, you can make use of several annual gift allowances, including £3,000 to one or more people, any number of ‘small gifts’ of up to £250 per recipient, wedding gifts up to £5,000 (depending on your relationship to the person getting married) and unlimited regular gifts out of your normal income. If you decide to use one of these allowances, keep a formal record of how much you gave, when, and to whom; this will make things easier for your executors to prove what you did if you do die. 10 gifts to charities in your will Bequests to qualifying charities are exempt from IHT, no matter what their value. However, if you leave more than 10% of the value of your estate to charity in a will, the whole estate will be calculated at the lower rate of 36%. For large estates and donations, that could mean that bequeathing more to charity actually means a bit more is left for other beneficiaries.

