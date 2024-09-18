What can we expect from the Budget that isn’t a tax hike?

We’re all well and truly bracing ourselves for a round of tax increases in the upcoming Budget – the first of the new Labour government.

After axing the winter fuel payment for all but the poorest pensioners within weeks of her move into Downing Street, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been quick to show she means business, and has repeatedly warned next month’s Budget will have to include some “difficult decisions” if she’s to successfully tackle the £22 billion black hole in the UK’s finances.

It means that speculation over what the chancellor might have in store for wealth taxes, including capital gains tax (CGT), inheritance tax (IHT) as well as the sticky issue of pensions taxation, is reaching fever pitch. But Labour has got lots of other decisions to make when it comes to our personal finances, so we’ll (temporarily) be parking the tax speculation and taking a look at some of the other areas that Rachel Reeves might be looking at in October and what she might be doing with some of her predecessor’s proposals.

1) ISA simplification

Labour has already announced that it plans to scrap the British individual savings account (ISA) before it even made it out of the gate, prompting speculation that long called for ISA simplification might just be on the cards.

In the Autumn Statement last year, the Tories did bring in a number of changes to ISA rules, including the ability to open more than one ISA of the same type in one tax year, as well as the introduction of partial transfers.

But campaigners argued that the changes did not go far enough and that the ISA market is still far too confusing and does little to encourage savers and investors.

Proposals to simplify ISA saving include reducing the overall number of ISAs available and combining the stocks and shares ISA and the cash ISA into one single account. There have also been calls to increase the ISA allowance, which has been stuck at £20,000 a year since April 2017.

interactive investor has also made repeated calls to scrap stamp duty on the trading of UK shares – a move that would encourage investment in UK Plc without the need for a British ISA. In a survey, it found that 82% of investors think that stopping stamp duty on shares would encourage people to invest in UK companies, while 37% admitted that the levy had actually put them off investing in the UK.

2) An increase to the personal savings allowance

At the moment the personal savings allowance (PSA) means basic-rate taxpayers can earn £1,000 a year in savings interest before they start paying income tax on that money, while higher-rate taxpayers can earn £500 before tax kicks in (additional-rate taxpayers do not get a PSA).

However, rising interest rates on savings accounts mean that more savers are breaching the allowance and starting to pay tax on their savings. In fact, according to findings from Shawbrook, as many as six million savers are now at risk of paying tax on cash that isn’t being held in an ISA.

Given that the PSA hasn’t changed since it was first launched in 2016, there’s an argument that an increase is long overdue. But with multiple other allowances remaining frozen, increasing pressure to raise tax revenues, and the fact that interest rates are past their peak, it’s unlikely to be a big priority for the chancellor.

3) Help for first-time buyers

Tweaking the Lifetime ISA wouldn’t be simplifying the ISA regime, but it could be a way of helping struggling first-time buyers. Currently savers with Lifetime ISAs can only buy homes worth a maximum of £450,000. That means those who end up buying a home worth more could end up paying a 25% penalty charge to access their savings.

The £450,000 limit hasn’t changed since the Lifetime ISA was introduced in 2017, despite house prices increasing by more than 30% during that time frame.

The government could step in to improve the situation by increasing the maximum property value or cutting the penalty charge.