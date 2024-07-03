Pensions case study: how I manage my £1 million SIPP

Reaching retirement with a seven-figure pension pot is the holy grail for many of us. It would take either serious bad luck or catastrophic investment choices to run out of money in old age.

I recently chatted to an investor and ii customer who has not only achieved this lofty milestone but did so by his early 60s. As you may expect, a generous workplace pension helped him along the way, but this was complemented with some shrewd tax planning.

We’ll come on to how the investor manages his retirement wealth shortly – both in terms of the income strategy he deploys and portfolio construction - but first let’s discuss how he got there.

‘I couldn’t have been less interested’

The investor was part of the generation when defined benefit (DB) pensions, which provide an inflation-proofed income for life at retirement based on your final salary and number of years’ service, were commonplace.

However, his employer’s DB scheme closed when he hit his mid-40s, and the cash equivalent value was switched to a defined contribution (DC) pension, where you save and invest for your future to accrue a pot of money.

Given DB pensions require far less maintenance than their DC counterparts, it’s understandable that it took the investor some time to properly engage with his long-term savings. He was well into mid-life before retirement planning found itself firmly on the agenda.

“When I hit age 50 in 2008, the year of the financial crisis, I remember the pension guy coming into our workplace, long-faced, telling us how disastrously our pensions were performing. I couldn’t have been less interested,” he says.

This sentiment will undoubtedly ring true with others. The pension industry frequently rams home the importance of getting to grips with retirement planning at the earliest age possible. But a combination of the complexity and the fact we have other things going on in our lives, means this doesn’t always happen.

Still, fast forward five years and the investor’s focus had really sharpened up. Until this point, his main financial goal was to clear his mortgage, which he achieved by his mid-50s.

He says: “The first thing I did was think about when I wanted to retire and my 60th birthday seemed natural to me. Once I’d set a target retirement date and savings goal then it was about working out how to get there. That’s when I put together a spreadsheet.”

So, what savings strategy did the investor employ? A key reason why people choose pensions over other products, such as individual savings accounts (ISA), is the upfront tax breaks on offer.

Put simply, on any personal contributions you receive tax relief at your marginal rate (the rate of tax you pay on your next pound of earnings), which could be as much as 45% if you’re a big earner.

Making the most of this in the lead-up to retirement was front and centre for the investor.

“I really ramped up pensions savings from age 55 to 60, putting in everything I could to get 40% tax relief.”

The investor also directed further residual savings into an individual savings account (ISA) to supplement his pension pot and widen his retirement income choices.

Needless to say, the plan worked. At age 61, he had accrued sufficient savings for a hard-stop retirement from his career in sales for a food manufacturer. His total pensions currently stand around the £1 million mark, comprising an interactive investor self-invested personal pension (SIPP), which he set up by transferring in from elsewhere, and three old workplace schemes.

“The process of transferring to ii was easy, but emotionally switching the pension was difficult. I switched to ii when I looked at all the charges I paid with my independent financial adviser firm. Over six years I paid more in charges than I got in growth.”

The investor is now age 64 – so can claim his state pension in 18 months’ time - and is married with one son. His wife is a few years younger and has a part-time job in the village where they live. She plans to retire soon.