What do you think about this finance chief’s 20% pay rise?

More companies give shareholders the chance to say what they think about the business and its behaviour.

A 20% rise in pay to £335,000 will be among the remuneration details for Wise (LSE:WISE) shareholders to digest ahead of the money transfer company’s first AGM later this month.

Wise says the big increase for finance boss Matthew Briers is a first step in its transition to salaries more in line with its market peers, having previously awarded executives shares-driven compensation packages as a private company.

Briers is also due to be granted a long-term incentive award of up to 650% of salary, which is subject to performance measures over a three-year period. The company, which does not pay an annual bonus, has the support of voting advisory firm Glass Lewis.

In other AGMs, van hire and automotive services business Redde Northgate (LSE:REDD) looks set to avoid a repeat of last year’s big vote against its remuneration report. It has repaid furlough monies received in the 2022 financial year, unlike in 2021 when executive directors still got bonuses.

Redde Northgate

When: 10.30am, Tuesday 27 September.

Where: Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Governor’s House, 5 Laurence Pountney Hill, EC4R 0BR.

How to participate: Proxy voting can be done through www.signalshares.com, with the deadline for doing so being 10.30am on Monday, 23 September. More AGM details can be found here.

Who’s in the chair? Avril Palmer-Baunuck was appointed to the board in August 2019 and is executive chair of the WeBuyAnyCar and Cinch business Constellation Automotive Group.

How did the company do in the year to 30 April? The van rental and automotive services business, which was created from a merger in February 2020, grew revenues 12% to £1.24 billion. Pre-tax profits almost doubled to £132.7 million and earnings per share rose 55% to 41.3p. A final dividend of 15p a share is due to be paid on 30 September, meaning the total for the year increased by 36% to 21p a share.

How have shares performed? Up 9% at 397p (320p on Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? Martin Ward’s salary has been increased by 3%, in line with the rise for the wider workforce, to £609,348. His total remuneration for 2021/22 came to £1.44 million, which included £740,000 in cash and shares after the annual bonus scheme awarded 100% of the maximum opportunity based primarily on a pre-tax profit target with the remaining 25% on strategic objectives.

How did last year’s AGM go? The annual remuneration report was approved, but with 37.64% of votes going against the company amid discontent over the company’s decision to award executive directors their bonuses but not to repay the furlough monies the company received in 2021. Ward was paid £1.2 million in 2021, including a bonus of £580,000. This year the company has repaid furlough monies received in relation to the 2022 financial year.

What’s the view of voting agencies? Glass Lewis believes shareholders can be satisfied with the company’s response to last year’s dissent, recommending that they should vote in favour of this year’s remuneration report.

How’s the company doing on diversity? The gender split on the board is 29% female, with 23% for the senior management team and 33% for all employees. The board’s ethnic diversity is in line with the recommendations of the Parker Review.