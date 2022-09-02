What other investors are reading right now: 2 September 2022
What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.
1) Here’s why BP, Shell, Royal Mail and Centrica shares are moving sharply today
Stock markets are volatile right now and some of the UK’s biggest names are registering significant swings. Our City expert explains why.
2) Ian Cowie: 10 inflation-busting investment trusts yielding at least 4%
Our columnist names high-yielding investment trusts that have grown their dividends ahead of inflation over the last five years.
3) City bank names favourite dividend stocks with yields of 8-10%
There are plenty of big dividend yields available to income seekers, but some are better than others, according to this expert.
4) Richard Beddard: a share to own through thick and thin
This former ugly duckling has cemented its credentials as a profitable growth company. Richard Beddard assesses prospects for its attractiveness as an investment.
5) Stockwatch: have these two UK stocks run out of road?
Companies analyst Edmond Jackson examines the investment case for the second-hand car market.
6) 11 investment trusts aiming to take advantage of stock market falls
Over the long run, gearing tends to boost investment trust returns. Kyle Caldwell runs through those trusts that are upping gearings levels in an attempt to ‘buy low’.
7) Insider: buying at Lloyds Bank plus this TikTok and YouTube supplier
A boom in demand from social media influencers is helping this small-cap share grow fast, and a new non-executive director is also picking up stock in Lloyds Bank.
8) Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 26 August 2022
Scottish Mortgage, Lindsell Train, Allianz Technology and Polar Capital Technology are among the biggest discount movers over the past week.
9) Alternative assets: three investment trust opportunities
Against a backdrop of rising interest rates, Kepler Trust Intelligence considers whether real assets will still appeal to investors.
10) Pension income drawdown: is the 4% rule dead?
Knowing how much to withdraw from your pension pot is all part of the retirement planning process. Alice Guy looks at the 4% rule and whether it still holds true for your pension income drawdown.
