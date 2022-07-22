What other investors are reading right now: 22 July 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Three big fund alternatives to Fundsmith

Investors looking to freshen up their global equity allocation could consider these funds.

2) 12 stocks for dividend investors hunting for high yields

After disappearing fast during the pandemic, dividends are back and offering investors potentially significant income opportunities. Analyst Ben Hobson screens the markets for a dozen of the biggest dividend yields around.

3) Insider: massive share buying after Fevertree crashes to six-year low

Top fund managers are amazed at how cheap the shares are, and now the co-founder is spending big after the shares hit trouble. There’s also buying at this housebuilder.

4) Stockwatch: director puts big money into this AIM growth share

Its rating leaves little room for the narrative to deteriorate, but companies analyst Edmond Jackson thinks there’s enough to like to make this stock interesting on a short-term view.

5) Rotten day for these UK stocks as FTSE 100 slumps

There's concern that negative reaction to the latest bunch of corporate announcements may set the tone for this results reporting season.

6) Richard Beddard: many good years lie ahead for this famous firm

A gift that keeps on giving and a money printing machine. This company has them both, which our columnist thinks makes it a good long-term investment.

7) Ian Cowie: this trust is lagging rivals, but has a big dividend

One of our columnist’s renewable energy choices is in the red since he first invested, but its 6.6% yield is a key attraction.

8) Funds and trusts four professionals are buying and selling: Q3 2022

Our four fund buyers name their most recent buys and sells, and share their outlook for the months ahead.

9) Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: July

interactive investor shares full listings of fund, investment trust and ETF data.

10) Chart of the week: why this share represents stunning value

After a dramatic collapse in price, this share has just broken up out of a technical pattern. Analyst John Burford now believes there is significant upside potential with low downside risk.