What other investors are reading right now: 24 June 2022
24th June 2022 11:30
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.
1) What an inflation shock really looks like
The 80s is in fashion again. Top Gun is back in the cinema, Kate Bush is number one, and inflation is at its highest since 1982. Our visualisation shows just how prices have changed over time.
2) The investments that will keep growing – even during a recession
An economic slowdown does not have to mean a hit to profits. These business areas are well positioned to keep growing, writes Sam Benstead.
3) Ian Cowie: dividends to the rescue during market storm
Our columnist points out that at times when stock markets are volatile, dividends pay investors to be patient – with three of his income trusts holding up well.
4) Ian Cowie: the 10 best-performing trusts over past three decades
Research might help long-term investors keep short-term worries in perspective, writes our columnist.
5)Why I’m seriously tempted to buy this stock at this price
These shares haven’t been this cheap in over a year, and overseas investing expert Rodney Hobson thinks there might be an opportunity here.
6)Passive funds to buy and hold, and those to watch like a hawk
We name the types of index funds and ETFs that require minimal maintenance, and explain why care needs to be taken with the more exotic strategies.
7) Stockwatch: have sellers of this FTSE 100 share got it wrong?
There’s currently a stand-off between directors and hedge funds at this established blue-chip company. Analyst Edmond Jackson reveals which side he’s on.
8) Markets fall again but these three UK bank stocks are a buy
As recession warnings grow louder, investors across a range of assets are taking flight. Our City expert explains why and names the bank stocks that one high-profile analyst likes most.
9) Insider: £1million just spent on shares in these fashion icons
After a crash in share price at two household names, directors have been quick to pick up cheap stock, and there's been further heavy buying elsewhere during the latest stock market sell-off. Our City expert reveals who the big spenders are.
10) Richard Beddard: an exciting new company for my Decision Engine
It only has a short track record as a public company, and this is my first analysis of the company, but I’m giving it a high score. Here’s why.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.