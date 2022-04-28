What other investors are reading right now: 28 April 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Ian Cowie: my first 10-bagger is offering an eye-catching discount

Our columnist explains why he is finding plenty of value in a stock market region that’s seen a recent upturn in performance.

2) 10 ‘cheap’ investment trusts that could super-charge returns

Kepler pinpoints its favourite discounts across the investment trust universe.

3) Chart of the week: Rolls-Royce shares at a critical juncture

With a new Covid outbreak in China and talk of nuclear war in Europe, technical analyst John Burford issues a warning after reassessing prospects for the UK engineer.

4) 60 reasons to sell your UK shares

It’s easy to lose your nerve and sell too early. Here are some of the best reasons ever for investors to get rid of their shares.

5) Insider: two FTSE 250 stocks tipped to recover

Its share price has plunged by two-thirds, but the boss of this mid-cap has put his money where his mouth is with a big purchase. Another down-in-the-dumps FTSE 250 firm has also received serious backing from its chairman.

6) Richard Beddard: a high scoring small-cap I really like

This small UK business, which makes vital parts for a range of industries, is one of our equity analyst’s favourite companies. Here’s why.

7) Lloyds Bank beats expectations in Q1 and issues upgrade

It's been a decent first quarter for Lloyds Bank with plenty to be happy about, but the shares are being buffeted by things it can control and plenty that it can't. Our head of markets analyses the numbers.

8) Stockwatch: time to buy the drop at this mid-cap share?

After slumping over 40% in seven months, this once popular business has a more reasonable valuation and attractive dividend yield. This stock is now essentially a timing challenge.

9) How to build your own ‘LifeStrategy’ fund and cut costs

Creating a custom portfolio of tracker funds can achieve the same result as Vanguard – but there are hidden costs.

10) Find out what is now being tipped to be the best investment of 2022

This booming sector shows no signs of slowing down as war in Ukraine cuts commodity supplies and ‘energy security’ takes centre stage.