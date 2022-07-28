What other investors are reading right now: 28 July 2022
28th July 2022 15:19
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.
1)Scottish Mortgage breaches private stock limit
Baillie Gifford’s flagship investment trust went over its 30% limit. Sam Benstead explains why.
2) Lloyds Bank shares soar on impressive results and dividend boost
After underperforming rivals over the past year, Lloyds finally has something to cheer about. Our head of markets runs through the big talking points in these half-year results.
3) The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Shell, Centrica, BT, Vodafone
Results continue to flow in the coming days, with all the big UK banks publishing new numbers, plus a host of other FTSE 100 firms. Earnings reports come thick and fast in the US, too. Our head of markets talks through events for your diary next week.
4) 12 stocks for dividend investors hunting for high yields
After disappearing fast during the pandemic, dividends are back and offering investors potentially significant income opportunities. Analyst Ben Hobson screens the markets for a dozen of the biggest dividend yields around.
5)Ian Cowie: a buying opportunity for contrarian investors
Our columnist explains why despite short-term underperformance he is in it for the long haul with trusts that invest in this part of the market.
- Discover more: Trading Account | Share prices today | Top UK shares
6)Scottish Mortgage: what the share price might do in the months ahead
Rocked by the tech sell-off in 2022, Scottish Mortgage shares have almost halved since last November's peak. Independent analyst Alistair Strang studies the charts to see if there's hope for shell-shocked shareholders.
7) Stockwatch: should you bank a quick profit after rapid share surge?
After making a big profit on this share tip in just a matter of weeks, companies analyst Edmond Jackson reveals what he’d do now.
8) 12 stock ideas for brave bargain hunters
Our four fund buyers name their most recent buys and sells, and share their outlook for the months ahead.
9) Dividend yield: three tips to help build your investment wealth
In this second of our mini series on dividend investing, Alice Guy takes a look at dividend yield – what you need to know, what to watch out for and how you can use it to boost your investment wealth.
10) Richard Beddard: is this small-cap share worth the risk?
This company makes good money and the share price is low, but it is one of the Decision Engine’s more speculative plays. Our companies analyst talks through his rationale.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.