The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Shell, Centrica, BT, Vodafone
Results continue to flow in the coming days, with all the big UK banks publishing new numbers, plus a host of other FTSE 100 firms. Earnings reports come thick and fast in the US, too. Our head of markets talks through events for your diary next week.
Monday 25 July
Trading statements
ECO Animal Health Group, F&C Investment Trust, GlobalData, JTC, Plant Health Care, SThree, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD), XLMedia
AGM/EGM
BP Marsh & Partners, Keras Resources
Tuesday 26 July
Trading statements
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust, Ascential, Bytes Technology, Capital & Counties Properties, Cohort, Compass, Drax, easyJet, Ergomed, Franchise Brands, Games Workshop, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, Greencore, John Menzies, Medica, Mitie, NewRiver REIT, Playtech, Reach, Ricardo, Sabre Insurance, SME Credit Realisation Fund, Trifast, Tyman, Unilever, Vivo Energy, Wickes
AGM/EGM
AO World, Bytes Technology, Dekel Agri-Vision, Firering Strategic Minerals, Mitie, Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust, nanosynth, NewRiver REIT, Ninety One, OnTheMarket, OptiBiotix Health, Telecom Plus, Vodafone, Xeros Technology
Wednesday 27 July
Trading statements
Aptitude Software, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, BlackRock Energy & Resources Income Trust, Breedon Group, British American Tobacco, FirstGroup, Fresnillo, GSK, Hargreaves Services, Hiscox, Ibstock, International Personal Financ, Lancashire Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Marston's, Motorpoint, musicMagpie, Nichols, Primary Health Properties, Quartix Technologies, Reckitt Benckiser, Rio Tinto, Smart Metering Systems, Smurfit Kappa, Ted Baker, Unite Group, Wizz Air, Yourgene Health
AGM/EGM
Allied Minds, Caledonia Investments, De La Rue, FirstGroup, James Cropper, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income, Mode Global, Montanaro UK Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Motorpoint, Shield Therapeutics, Tatton Asset Management
Thursday 28 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Royal Mail (LSE:RMG), SSE (LSE:SSE) and Moneysupermarket.com Group (LSE:MONY).
Trading statements
Airtel Africa, Anglo American, Aveva Group, BAE Systems, Barclays, Bodycote, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Centrica (LSE:CNA), CVS Group, De La Rue, Diageo, discoverIE Group, Dr Martens, Elementis, FDM Group, Forterra, Foxtons, GB Group, Greencoat UK Wind, Hammerson, Headlam, Inchcape, Indivior, Informa, ITV, Jupiter Fund Management, Logistics Development, Metro Bank, Mitchells & Butlers, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Mothercare, MySale, National Express, Quixant, Rathbones, Relx, Rentokil Initial, Restore, Robert Walters, Schroders, Segro, Shell, Smith & Nephew, St James's Place, Vesuvius, Volex, Weir
AGM/EGM
B&M European Value Retail, Braemar Shipping Services, CMC Markets, CYBA, De La Rue, discoverIE Group, Eight Capital Partners, Eurasia Mining, GB Group, Global Smaller Companies Trust, Graft Polymer (UK), Ingenta, Mediclinic International, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Oxford Instruments, RentGuarantor, Tate & Lyle, Ted Baker
Friday 29 July
Trading statements
AIB Group, Croda, Glencore, Harbourvest Global Private Equity, Industrials REIT, Intertek, Jupiter Fund Management, Morgan Advanced Materials, NatWest, Rightmove
AGM/EGM
Advanced Oncotherapy, Eneraqua Technologies, Palace Capital, Record, Tintra
