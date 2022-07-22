Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Shell, Centrica, BT, Vodafone  

22nd July 2022 11:09

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Results continue to flow in the coming days, with all the big UK banks publishing new numbers, plus a host of other FTSE 100 firms. Earnings reports come thick and fast in the US, too. Our head of markets talks through events for your diary next week.

Monday 25 July

Trading statements

ECO Animal Health Group, F&C Investment Trust, GlobalData, JTC, Plant Health Care, SThree, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD), XLMedia

AGM/EGM

BP Marsh & Partners, Keras Resources

Tuesday 26 July

Trading statements

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust, Ascential, Bytes Technology, Capital & Counties Properties, Cohort, Compass, Drax, easyJet, Ergomed, Franchise Brands, Games Workshop, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, Greencore, John Menzies, Medica, Mitie, NewRiver REIT, Playtech, Reach, Ricardo, Sabre Insurance, SME Credit Realisation Fund, Trifast, Tyman, Unilever, Vivo Energy, Wickes

AGM/EGM

AO World, Bytes Technology, Dekel Agri-Vision, Firering Strategic Minerals, Mitie, Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust, nanosynth, NewRiver REIT, Ninety One, OnTheMarket, OptiBiotix Health, Telecom Plus, Vodafone, Xeros Technology

Wednesday 27 July

Trading statements

Aptitude Software, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, BlackRock Energy & Resources Income Trust, Breedon Group, British American Tobacco, FirstGroup, Fresnillo, GSK, Hargreaves Services, Hiscox, Ibstock, International Personal Financ, Lancashire Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Marston's, Motorpoint, musicMagpie, Nichols, Primary Health Properties, Quartix Technologies, Reckitt Benckiser, Rio Tinto, Smart Metering Systems, Smurfit Kappa, Ted Baker, Unite Group, Wizz Air, Yourgene Health

AGM/EGM

Allied Minds, Caledonia Investments, De La Rue, FirstGroup, James Cropper, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income, Mode Global, Montanaro UK Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Motorpoint, Shield Therapeutics, Tatton Asset Management

Thursday 28 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Royal Mail (LSE:RMG), SSE (LSE:SSE) and Moneysupermarket.com Group (LSE:MONY).

Trading statements

Airtel Africa, Anglo American, Aveva Group, BAE Systems, Barclays, Bodycote, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Centrica (LSE:CNA), CVS Group, De La Rue, Diageo, discoverIE Group, Dr Martens, Elementis, FDM Group, Forterra, Foxtons, GB Group, Greencoat UK Wind, Hammerson, Headlam, Inchcape, Indivior, Informa, ITV, Jupiter Fund Management, Logistics Development, Metro Bank, Mitchells & Butlers, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Mothercare, MySale, National Express, Quixant, Rathbones, Relx, Rentokil Initial, Restore, Robert Walters, Schroders, Segro, Shell, Smith & Nephew, St James's Place, Vesuvius, Volex, Weir

AGM/EGM

B&M European Value Retail, Braemar Shipping Services, CMC Markets, CYBA, De La Rue, discoverIE Group, Eight Capital Partners, Eurasia Mining, GB Group, Global Smaller Companies Trust, Graft Polymer (UK), Ingenta, Mediclinic International, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Oxford Instruments, RentGuarantor, Tate & Lyle, Ted Baker

Friday 29 July

Trading statements

AIB Group, Croda, Glencore, Harbourvest Global Private Equity, Industrials REIT, Intertek, Jupiter Fund Management, Morgan Advanced Materials, NatWest, Rightmove

AGM/EGM

Advanced Oncotherapy, Eneraqua Technologies, Palace Capital, Record, Tintra

