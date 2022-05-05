What other investors are reading right now: 5 May 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Ian Cowie: topping up a trust that’s a diversifier with a 5.9% yield

Our columnist has been adding to this trust in his ISA, which has delivered returns of 38% over the past year.

2) Shares for the future: my five best shares for long-term investment

Our companies analyst discusses an amusing experience of shareholder democracy and names a handful of highest-scoring stocks in his Decision Engine.

3) Warren Buffett: stocks I’m buying and AGM comments

In the first Berkshire Hathaway AGM for three years, Warren Buffett made clear his focus on businesses that ‘do things’ hasn’t slipped, with some major new investments revealed.

4) 60 reasons to sell your UK shares

It’s easy to lose your nerve and sell too early. Here are some of the best reasons ever for investors to get rid of their shares.

5) Chart of the week: Rolls-Royce shares at a critical juncture

With a new Covid outbreak in China and talk of nuclear war in Europe, technical analyst John Burford issues a warning after reassessing prospects for the UK engineer.

6) Insider: better times ahead for these two well-known shares?

There's director buying at this famous high street name and a once popular small-cap tech firm, both of which have seen better days.

7) Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: April 2022

There are three new entries in our top 10 investment trust table.

8) Insider: two FTSE 250 stocks tipped to recover

Its share price has plunged by two-thirds, but the boss of this mid-cap has put his money where his mouth is with a big purchase. Another down-in-the-dumps FTSE 250 firm has also received serious backing from its chairman.

9) Stockwatch: core growth and inflation protection

This pharma stock’s recent progress in drug innovations makes it a particularly strong choice for delivery of both, says our companies expert.

10) A star stock to own at the right price

Its shares are not far off a record high, and for good reason, but should investors buy them now? Our overseas investing expert gives his view.