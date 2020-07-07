What will Chancellor Rishi Sunak announce in Wednesday’s mini-Budget?

Getting households and companies spending again will be the focus of Chancellor Rishi Sunak tomorrow when he sets out plans to deal with the economic aftershocks of coronavirus.

His mini-Budget is likely to be a pivotal moment for the UK's hopes of avoiding a jobs bloodbath of the kind not seen in this country since the 1980s. About 12,000 positions were lost in just two days last week, with that trend continuing today when Mirror and Express owner Reach revealed that it would be looking to cut about 550 jobs or 12% of its workforce.

With so much uncertainty over job security, it is unsurprising that families have been battening down the hatches in recent weeks. This was highlighted last week by figures from the Bank of England showing that UK household deposits grew in May by over £25 billion, the biggest month-on-month increase since records began in 1997.

Sunak will need to reverse some of this appetite for saving by stimulating consumer demand. This could mean VAT is cut to as low as 2% for pubs, restaurants and cafes, a move that would help to kickstart a services sector that's only just reopened after the lockdown.

Helping to protect some of the two million-plus jobs in the hospitality industry would go a long way to preventing a surge in youth unemployment, given that a large chunk of the roles are typically held by young people.