When is it time to sell a fund, investment trust or share?

In this episode, we tackle a question asked by one of you: when should an underperforming investment be sold?

19th October 2023 08:53

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

In this episode, we tackle a question asked by one of you: when should an underperforming investment be sold? To address this dilemma and offer some thoughts on what you should look out for, Kyle is joined first by interactive investor's Sam Benstead to cover funds and investment trusts, and then by Lee Wild, ii's head of equity strategy, to look at individual shares.

Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.

