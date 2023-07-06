Interactive Investor

Why bonds are back and how you can invest in them

6th July 2023 09:09

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

Kyle welcomes bonds specialist Sam Benstead back to the pod this week to explain why you should be paying closer attention to bonds, including what to look out for, how to invest in them and what level of income can be obtained.

Join the conversation by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    Income Investor
    Podcasts
    Bonds and gilts
    Editors' picks

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: dividend supports this share until good times return

about 8 hours ago

Five takeaways for fund and trust investors from first half of 2023

about 8 hours ago

Huge reward for CEO as FTSE 250 company grows threefold

about 10 hours ago

Bond Watch: why UK interest rates could hit 6.5%

about 10 hours ago

Ian Cowie: why I’m bullish on the hottest tech theme

1 day ago

Will the ‘new king of electricity’ deliver lavish returns?

1 day ago

Want to take a lump sum out of your pension? Read this first

1 day ago

Two value stock opportunities, and the bank share I’ve been buying

2 days ago

Everything you need to know about investing in gilts

3 days ago