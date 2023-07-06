Why bonds are back and how you can invest in them

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Kyle welcomes bonds specialist Sam Benstead back to the pod this week to explain why you should be paying closer attention to bonds, including what to look out for, how to invest in them and what level of income can be obtained.

Join the conversation by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.