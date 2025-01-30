China: opportunities, risks, and Trump’s tariff threats

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

In this episode the focus is on China, including what the threat of tariffs following Donald Trump’s return to the White House means for Chinese companies and the stock market. To discuss this topic and highlight the opportunities and risks that come with investing in the country, Kyle is joined by Dale Nicholls, manager of Fidelity China Special Situations (LSE:FCSS), an investment trust.

If you would like us to focus on a particular topic or have an investment question you’d like to see answered in a future episode, please email us at: OTM@ii.co.uk

Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.