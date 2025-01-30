China: opportunities, risks, and Trump’s tariff threats
Kyle is joined by Dale Nicholls, manager of Fidelity China Special Situations, to discuss and highlight the opportunities and risks that come with investing in the country.
30th January 2025 09:08
Share on
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
In this episode the focus is on China, including what the threat of tariffs following Donald Trump’s return to the White House means for Chinese companies and the stock market. To discuss this topic and highlight the opportunities and risks that come with investing in the country, Kyle is joined by Dale Nicholls, manager of Fidelity China Special Situations (LSE:FCSS), an investment trust.
- Invest with ii: Invest in Investment Trusts | Top UK Shares| Interactive investor Offers
If you would like us to focus on a particular topic or have an investment question you’d like to see answered in a future episode, please email us at: OTM@ii.co.uk
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.