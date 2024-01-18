Why this emerging market pro prefers India to China
Emerging market investor Carlos Hardenberg, who manages Mobius Investment Trust, explains why tech is a key focus, and more.
On this week’s show Kyle is joined by emerging market investor Carlos Hardenberg to discuss prospects for this investment area. Hardenberg, who manages Mobius Investment Trust (LSE:MMIT), explains why he has very little exposure to China, but is much more positive on Taiwan, India and South Korea. He also explains how he approaches political risk and why technology is a key focus, accounting for just over 60% of the portfolio.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
