Why Fundsmith Equity Fund makes it onto our buy list

Our investment analyst explains in detail why he likes this popular fund and its manager Terry Smith.

Fundsmith Equity Fund was the most-bought fund on the interactive investor platform in 2018, and also forms part of our Super 60 list – a range of active and passive funds, investment trusts and ETFs identified by the interactive investor Investment Committee.

This is why the fund deserves its place among our high-conviction investment ideas.

Background

The Fundsmith Equity Fund was launched in November 2010 and is managed by Terry Smith. The manager targets long-term growth by investing in developed world equities. He invests in a concentrated (around 20-30 stocks) portfolio of large, liquid stocks (market cap greater than $2 billion) then holds them for the long term - this is a buy-and-hold strategy.

The fund is invested in "quality growth" (defensive) companies that are able to sustain high rates of return on capital, in cash, often through intangible assets such as brands or franchise that deter competition. Therefore, consumer staples businesses feature heavily in the fund.

The manager focuses the investment case on individual companies rather than basing investments on his outlook for the economy or particular sectors.

Why we recommend the fund

Terry Smith is one of the best-known managers in the UK, who has developed a very strong track record on this fund. He has had a long and distinguished investment career and is sometimes referred to as "the English Warren Buffett". He has also written a bestselling book, Accounting for Growth, which examined why a number of high profile FTSE 100 companies went bust in the nineties.

Prior to setting up the Fundsmith business in 2010, he was CEO of Tullett Prebon and the advisor on their successful pension fund from 2003 to 2014.

This is high conviction concentrated strategy that could deliver good returns for investors over the longer term. As at 31 December 2018, there were only 28 stocks in the portfolio with an active share of 92%. As a long-term strategy, the portfolio turnover is very low (less than 5% per year).

At country level, fund exposure to the US market is 63.6% with weightings of 18.8% for the UK and 16.7% for Europe. The main sectors of focus are in Technology (30.8%), Consumer Staples (27.0%), and Healthcare (25.4%). The manager is still avoiding economically-sensitive sectors such as consumer discretionary, industrials, finance, energy and materials.

The fund has delivered strong returns and beat its Investment Association (IA) Global sector and MSCI World index benchmark in every full calendar year since inception. Among its peers, the fund stands out as the best performer not only on an absolute return basis but also on a risk adjusted basis.

2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 Since Inception - 01/12/2010 Fundsmith Equity 2.3 22.09 28.34 15.98 23.62 25.64 12.8 8.46 267.69 MSCI World -3.04 11.8 11.8 4.87 11.46 24.32 10.74 -4.84 127.35 IA OE Global -5.72 13.87 13.87 2.85 7.05 21.79 9.66 -9.34 89.19

Source: Morningstar Direct as at 31st December 2018. Total returns in GBP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.