Why investors should tread carefully with thematic funds

Thematic funds have grown in size, number, and prominence in every major fund market globally over the past five years, and despite recent underperformance, they appear to be here to stay.

These funds offer investors the opportunity to capitalise on emerging megatrends such as artificial intelligence, ageing populations, and alternative energy, while mitigating the concentration risk of individual stock bets. However, these funds often come with higher costs, increased volatility, and unique complexities that require additional due diligence.

Below, we highlight some of the key takeaways from the latest instalment of Morningstar’s Global Thematic Fund Landscape.

Thematic assets have tumbled from 2021 peaks

Europe is home to the largest market for thematic funds. Assets invested in thematic funds domiciled in the region have more than doubled to $280 billion in the five years to mid-2024, although this growth has been far from linear.

The post-pandemic bull market proved particularly supportive of thematic funds, which were some of the best-performing funds of any stripe. From the market trough in March 2020 to its peak at the end of 2021, assets in European thematic funds more than tripled to a record $477 billion (£376 billion). This rise was supported by $215 billion in net inflows.

However, these funds were also among the hardest hit during the subsequent “tech reckoning”, with assets plummeting by more than 40% from the end of 2021 to June 30 2024.

Thematic launches are highly cyclical

After the boom years of 2021-22, the number of new thematic fund launches in Europe has fallen, while fund closures have increased, although the former still outnumber the latter, indicating a lingering optimism among fund providers.