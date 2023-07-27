Why this region is in a sweet spot of performance

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Fund investors have shied away from Europe over the past couple of years. But now is a good time to re-examine exposure to the region – valuations are cheap, and its recent performance is catching the eye. A key driver has been European-listed luxury goods companies buoyed by the reopening of China and the resilience of wealthy consumers in the face of the cost-of-living crisis. To take a closer look at where the opportunities might be for your portfolio, Kyle is joined by Zehrid Osmani, manager of the Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LSE:MNP) Trust, which has half its assets in Europe.

