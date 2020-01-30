Why Royal Dutch Shell shares just dived to a three-year low

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

More positively, Shell’s record over the last turbulent few years has been one of financial housekeeping on a truly industrial scale. Divestments have been made with regard to non-core assets and indeed are currently expected to exceed a further $10 billion in the near future.

Revenues for the fourth quarter may have reduced by some 18%, but nonetheless exceeded expectations. The company’s ability to generate cash remains prodigious despite the challenges and the area of shareholder returns should provide some solace. The dividend, long since a stated financial priority for the group, has been maintained, with the dividend yield of 6.7% remaining a clear attraction, particularly in this period of historically low interest rates.

Shell is, however, more guarded on the outlook for the share buyback programme, which had been a concern for investors. The company has maintained its commitment to the scheme – and at the levels previously announced – but has conceded that the pace of the buybacks could well slow depending on the external economic environment and its ability to reduce net debt.

The potential for prospects remains evident but the current constraints are equally clear. Today’s weakness, exacerbated by a wider market malaise, adds to a fall of 9% over the last three months, with the weaker oil price and the profit warning both weighing heavily.

Over the last year, Shell has also underperformed, with a 5.5% decline in the share price comparing to a gain of nearly 8% for the wider FTSE 100 index. Results such as these tend to raise questions about the company’s reputation as a core portfolio constituent, although, taking the longer-term view, the market remains doggedly upbeat on prospects, with the consensus still coming in at a "buy".

