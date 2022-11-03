Will new fund rules prevent you from investing in ‘sin’ stocks?

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Are the days of investing in ‘sin stocks’ numbered? Becky and Kyle discuss whether the Financial Conduct Authority's plans to introduce sustainable fund labels really will eliminate greenwashing and how they could impact how you invest.

Becky O'Connor is an independent pensions and savings expert. Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor at interactive investor.

