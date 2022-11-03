Interactive Investor

Will new fund rules prevent you from investing in ‘sin’ stocks?

3rd November 2022 07:01

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

Are the days of investing in ‘sin stocks’ numbered? Becky and Kyle discuss whether the Financial Conduct Authority's plans to introduce sustainable fund labels really will eliminate greenwashing and how they could impact how you invest.

Becky O'Connor is an independent pensions and savings expert. Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor at interactive investor.

This material is intended for educational purposes only and is not investment research or a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy. The value of your investments can rise as well as fall, and you could get back less than you invested. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The investments referred to may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, you should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial adviser before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice. Interactive Investor Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

