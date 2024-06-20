Will Scottish Mortgage, Terry Smith and Nick Train return to form?

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Our latest episode focuses on Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), Fundsmith Equity and WS Lindsell Train UK Equity, arguably the biggest household names for retail investors looking to back a professional fund manager.

The trio have seen their performances come off the boil over the past three years, but they have delivered strong performances over the long term. Host Kyle Caldwell is joined by interactive investor’s Sam Benstead to explain the short-term performance woes and prospects for a turnaround.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.