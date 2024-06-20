Will Scottish Mortgage, Terry Smith and Nick Train return to form?
This podcast episode looks at why performance has come off the boil over the past three years and considers prospects for each strategy.
20th June 2024 09:22
Our latest episode focuses on Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), Fundsmith Equity and WS Lindsell Train UK Equity, arguably the biggest household names for retail investors looking to back a professional fund manager.
The trio have seen their performances come off the boil over the past three years, but they have delivered strong performances over the long term. Host Kyle Caldwell is joined by interactive investor’s Sam Benstead to explain the short-term performance woes and prospects for a turnaround.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
