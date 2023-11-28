Interactive Investor

Winners and losers from the Autumn Statement 2023

Kyle and our personal finance editor Craig Rickman discuss the tweaks made to ISAs, the potential big reform to workplace pensions, and the unchanged state pension triple lock. They also explore what didn’t crop up and why, including reforms to IHT.

28th November 2023 09:00

In this bonus episode, Kyle is joined by interactive investor’s personal finance editor Craig Rickman to discuss the winners and losers from the Autumn Statement. The duo run through the tweaks that have been made to ISAs, the potential big reform to workplace pensions, and the unchanged state pension triple lock. Kyle and Craig also explore what didn’t crop up and why, including reforms to inheritance tax.

