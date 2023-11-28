Winners and losers from the Autumn Statement 2023
Kyle and our personal finance editor Craig Rickman discuss the tweaks made to ISAs, the potential big reform to workplace pensions, and the unchanged state pension triple lock. They also explore what didn’t crop up and why, including reforms to IHT.
