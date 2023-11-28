Winners and losers from the Autumn Statement 2023

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

In this bonus episode, Kyle is joined by interactive investor’s personal finance editor Craig Rickman to discuss the winners and losers from the Autumn Statement. The duo run through the tweaks that have been made to ISAs, the potential big reform to workplace pensions, and the unchanged state pension triple lock. Kyle and Craig also explore what didn’t crop up and why, including reforms to inheritance tax.

Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk.

