Winter star Ashtead punished for profits shortfall

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Even so, the company is ploughing ahead given the strength of the US economy in particular, even if the UK (9.5% of revenues) is a rather more challenging proposition at the moment.

Margins are strong across the piece, with the US figure of 52% being accompanied by 33.5% in the UK and 42% in Canada. Group revenues rose 19% in the period, earnings per share added 11% and operating profit spiked by 8%. Underpinning these numbers was a 13% rise in rental revenues, and a capital investment of £1 billion in the business in an effort to accelerate profits in a generally benign environment.

The 10% increase in the dividend is a statement of confidence (although the yield of 1.7% is not generous) and the previously announced £500 million buyback programme is supportive to the share price. In all, Ashtead’s fairly aggressive strategy is currently on full tilt and will presumably remain so until the economic clouds darken.

Despite today’s disappointment in the update, which may contain an element of profit-taking, the shares have benefited from Ashtead’s strategic drive. The price has risen 46% over the last year, which compares to a 7.6% hike for the wider FTSE 100 index, and 21% in the last six months alone.

While the company continues to deliver the goods, it should remain a market favourite, with the general view of the shares as a ‘strong buy’ likely to hold firm.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.