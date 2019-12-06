ii Winter Portfolios 2019: Best start ever!

Unlike the consistent portfolio, the interactive investor Aggressive Winter Portfolio wasted no time putting distance between itself and the FTSE 350 index.

Bodycote (LSE:BOY) had been trading near multi-year lows just before the winter began, but within a week of launch they were up 14%. Market conditions are tough for the heat treatment engineer, but investors are looking beyond 2019 and to an uptick in earnings in 2020. A reassuring update later in the month provided further momentum and the shares ended the period up 21.8%.

Chemicals firm Synthomer (LSE:SYNT) has also struggled, but its shares were up 8% by the end of week one, finishing the first month of winter up 9.1%. Feeling is that the bombed-out share price already reflected enough bad news and difficult trading conditions.

We had concerns about a couple of very highly rated stocks at the beginning of this year’s winter season. Both workspace provider IWG (LSE:IWG) and high street sports fashion chain JD Sports (LSE:JD.) had already done incredibly well, and share price valuations looked stretched. But we don’t tinker with the data, so the pair made it into the aggressive portfolio.

Incredibly, IWG ended the month up 6.7%, although JD fell 1%, making it the only stock of the 10 in this year’s portfolios to trade in negative territory at month-end. It’s a great company though, and there’s excitement about turnaround potential at 2018 acquisition, US shoe store chain The Finish Line.

Despite a brief glimmer of hope at equipment rental giant Ashtead (LSE:AHT), the shares ended November flat, although it could have been worse. The business has significant exposure to the US, and consensus remains that President Trump will not let the American economy slide into recession in 2020, a US presidential election year. That underpins optimism in this regular winter star.

