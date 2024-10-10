Your money and Labour’s first 100 days in power

Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised “sunlight of hope” after Labour roared to a landslide election victory in early July, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. But the new government’s first 100 days in power have been, well, kind of gloomy.

This hasn’t happened by accident. Rather, it is the picture Labour felt it had to paint, given the state of the public finances the party claims it inherited from the Conservatives.

Let’s look back on the events that have occurred since 5 July and examine the immediate and potential future impact on your personal finances.

Short-term pain for long-term gain

Labour has made its economic strategy over the current Parliament clear: short-term pain for long-term gain. The party says Britain’s foundations must be ripped out and rebuilt. And some of the early building blocks have been well received:

A landmark pension review has been launched, aiming to “boost investment, increase saver returns and tackle waste in the pensions system”. Chancellor Rachel Reeves appointed the Minister for Pensions, Liz Kendall, to lead the review.

In a speech on 30 July, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Angela Rayner, set out the government’s intention to publish a long-term housing strategy.

The government scrapped plans to introduce a controversial British individual savings account (ISA) - which would’ve given investors an extra £5,000 a year to invest in UK-listed companies - despite previously saying it intended to push through the policy. I guess whether this sits in the “well received” camp depends on whether you have scope to invest more than £20,000 into ISAs annually. Either way, the idea was riddled with complexity.

There was also long-awaited cheer for borrowers, after the Bank of England – an independent body since 1997 – cut interest rates for the first time in four years. Those on variable rates, with fixed-rate deals expiring soon and first-time buyers will be hoping the Bank Rate comes down further in the final two Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings of 2024.

Lastly, the government settled a number of long-running public sector pay disputes, namely junior doctors whose salaries will rise 22.3% over the next two years.

Revealing the black hole

But pretty much everything else during Labour’s first 100 days has been bleak.

The biggest development came in late July after Reeves announced a Treasury audit had revealed a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances. This was left by the Tories, according to the chancellor, but her predecessor Jeremy Hunt staunchly refuted this claim, dismissing it as “absolute nonsense”.

Roughly a week after the revelation, Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) director Paul Johnson, in an article for the Times, said that despite the political finger-pointing, the blame should be shared.

“Frankly, nobody comes out of this smelling of roses. Not the Conservatives who really did leave a lot for the new government to clear up, and were not honest about the challenges ahead. Not Labour, which knew the broad outline of these challenges, but refused to confront them in its manifesto and pre-election statements”.

Taxes to rise at ‘ painful ’ Budget

Either way, the Treasury’s books need to be balanced, according to Reeves, who has been consistent in her stance that this requires a combination of spending cuts and tax rises.

We’ll learn more at the new government’s first Budget on 30 October. And according to Starmer, it’s going to be “painful”, which has sent the tax-hiking rumour mill into overdrive.

However, Labour’s manifesto pledge not to increase the headline rates of income tax, national insurance (NI), VAT, and business taxes means its options are limited. These taxes make up a large chunk of the Treasury’s annual receipts, which means the chancellor must turn her attention to other, less lucrative areas.

In his rose garden speech, the prime minister said those with the broadest shoulders should bear the heaviest burden, which has fuelled reports that reforms to capital gains tax (CGT), inheritance tax (IHT) and pension taxation are on the government’s radar.

Over the past couple of months, a rumour for every nook and cranny of the wealth and pension tax systems has emerged, making it tricky to determine which have weight and which are pure speculation.

Proposals from think tanks and other independent research organisations have played a key role in what has surfaced. The Fabian Society published an incredibly controversial report on how to reform pension taxation, the IFS in separate papers urged Labour to reform CGT, IHT and pension tax, and the Resolution Foundation suggested that tax-free ISA values should be capped at £100,000.

Still, there has been no firm word from the government about which specific parts of the tax system are in its sights.

What we do know is that increases to wealth and pension taxes would be deeply unpopular. Spooked savers are already raiding their pensions in fear the tax-free cash element will be reduced or scrapped, while investors are selling shares and second homes to lock in the current rates of CGT. Reports suggest the CGT regime could be equalised with income tax, which, if it came to pass, would vault the top rate to the highest in Europe.