Your vote counts: Barclays, Unilever, Glaxo, BAE Systems, Ocado

Blue-chip AGMs come think and fast in the days ahead and, with many being live streamed for shareholders, some contentious votes could make things entertaining.

The first AGM in Barclays' (LSE:BARC) history to take place outside London is likely to be a contentious one as shareholders consider recent changes at the top of the banking giant.

Advisory group Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders vote against the company’s remuneration report due to concerns about the fixed pay of chief executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan, who replaced Jes Staley in November.

The event in Manchester is one of several blue-chip AGMs taking place in the coming days, with plans by Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO) to extend its Value Creation Plan also likely to prove controversial.

The meetings of BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK) and Unilever (LSE:ULVR), as well as Barclays and Ocado, are being live streamed for the benefit of shareholders unable to attend in person.

Barclays

When: 11am, Wednesday 4 May.

Where: Manchester Central Convention Complex, Petersfield, Manchester, M2 3GX.

How to participate: This will be the first AGM in Barclays’ history to take place outside London, in line with plans to hold the event in some years at locations where Barclays has a significant business or customer presence. Shareholders are able to attend electronically and vote through an online platform. Questions can be asked at the AGM or in advance of the meeting by email to privateshareholderrelations@barclays.com and the last date for the return of proxy voting forms is 11am, Friday 29 April. More AGM details can be found here.

Who’s in the chair? Nigel Higgins has been in the role since May 2019. He spent 36 years at Rothschild, where he was most recently deputy chairman.

How did the company do in 2021? The group delivered a record profit of £8.4 billion and return on tangible equity of 13.4% after double-digit improvements in all operating divisions. Total income rose 1% to £21.94 billion. The overall dividend for 2021 came to 6p a share, up from 1p the previous year and included the payment of 4p a share on 5 April. Buybacks worth £1.5 billion bring the total capital return for 2021 to the equivalent of 15p a share.

How have shares performed? Up 25% to 187p (150p on Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? C.S. Venkatakrishnan, known as Venkat and previously head of global markets, was appointed chief executive from 1 November on fixed pay of £2.7 million. This is delivered 50% in cash and 50% in shares over five years. He is eligible for an annual bonus up to a maximum value of 93% of fixed pay and up to 140% for the long-term incentive plan. His fixed pay increased by 3% in March to £2.78 million.

What about his predecessor? Jes Staley stood down as chief executive on 31 October and is legally and contractually entitled to 12 months' notice, during which he continues to receive his fixed pay, pension allowance and repatriation costs to the United States. Almost 70% of his variable remuneration remains unvested. However, the remuneration committee exercised its discretion to suspend vesting, pending ongoing regulatory investigations. His total remuneration for 2021 came to £2.1 million, mainly from fixed pay of £1.97 million.

What’s the view of voting agencies? Barclays argues that total compensation is well behind global banking peers and that its focus on shares for total variable pay aligns directors' interests with the shareholder experience. But Glass Lewis is unhappy that Venkat’s fixed pay exceeds Staley’s by 12.5%, preferring a phased approach. It adds: “We are concerned that benchmarking against international peers, including US companies, could result in excessive total remuneration opportunity, beyond what we consider to be appropriate for a FTSE listed bank.” While there’s no immediate concern about Staley’s leaving arrangements, the agency recommends shareholders vote against the remuneration report.

Is there a climate-related vote? Shareholders have an opportunity to vote on the company’s climate strategy, targets and progress. On its financed emissions, Barclays has announced new 2030 targets for energy, power, cement and steel. It has pledged new targets for additional sectors in 2023 and 2024 and is introducing a phase out date for thermal coal mining financing by 2030 in OECD countries and 2035 elsewhere. More details can be found here. Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders support the advisory Say on Climate vote.

How is the company doing on diversity? Robert Berry’s appointment in February as a non-executive director meant gender diversity on the board dropped to 31% female. This is now back to 38% after today’s retirement of Tushar Morzaria and his replacement as chief financial officer by Anna Cross. February’s FTSE Women Leaders Review recommends a voluntary target for FTSE 350 boards and leadership teams of at least 40% by the end of 2025. A quarter of the board was from an ethnically diverse background at the end of last year.

GlaxoSmithKline

When: 2.30pm, Wednesday 4 May

Where: Sofitel London Heathrow, Terminal 5, London Heathrow Airport, TW6 2GD.

How to participate: The meeting will be broadcast live for shareholders to follow electronically. Questions can be submitted in advance of the AGM via the Lumi AGM website until 5pm on Monday 2 May, with these collated and answered during the Q&A session at the AGM. Proxy voting instructions must be received by company registrar Equiniti by 2.30pm on Friday 29 April. More details on the AGM can be found here.

Who’s in the chair? Sir Jonathan Symonds was appointed to the role in September 2019. He was previously chairman of HSBC and chief financial officer of Novartis.

How did the company do in 2021? Sales of £34 billion were 5% higher at constant exchange rates as sales of its Xevudy antibody treatment for Covid-19 lifted annual revenues growth in pharmaceuticals to 10%. Vaccine turnover was impacted by lower demand for routine appointments due to Covid redeployment, but adjusted earnings per share of 113.2p still came in 9% higher at constant exchange rates. A quarterly dividend of 23p a share was paid on 7 April, bringing the total for 2021 to an unchanged 80p a share.

How have shares performed? Up 19.7% to 1,606.6p (1,744.8p on Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? Emma Walmsley’s total remuneration for 2021 came to £8.2 million, a figure including £4.3 million of long-term incentive shares that vested at 58% of the total opportunity. She also got cash and deferred shares worth £2.29 million from an annual bonus scheme after operating profits of £8.56 billion came in higher than the company’s target. Walmsley’s salary for 2022 has increased 3% to £1.26 million.

What’s in the new remuneration policy? Due to the demerger of the consumer healthcare business, the pay policy has been reviewed outside of the usual three-year cycle. It is focused on ambitions for compound annual sales growth of more than 5% and adjusted operating profit above 10%. Glaxo has significantly reduced the pay opportunity for less than “on target” performance but is looking to reward “truly exceptional performance”. As a result, it is increasing the maximum annual bonus opportunity from 200% to 300% of base salary, but with this final 100% being deferred into shares for three years.

What’s the view of voting agencies? Glass Lewis accepts the company’s rationale for changes in the remuneration policy. In relation to the annual remuneration report, it drew attention to chief scientific officer Hal Barron receiving an 8% salary increase. Glaxo said this followed the creation of One R&D, a new organisation unifying scientists and governance across pharmaceuticals and vaccines. Dr Barron’s total remuneration came to $12.5 million (£9.6 million) last year, but given that he is reverting to a non-executive director role in the summer Glass Lewis believes the issue does not warrant shareholder action.

How did last year’s AGM go? The annual report on remuneration was approved with 93% of votes in favour.

Is there a climate-related vote? No. In November 2020, Glaxo announced a commitment to have net zero climate impact and net positive impact on nature by 2030. Progress has included large-scale renewable energy investments at two major manufacturing sites, joining a coalition to curb deforestation and investing in R&D to cut greenhouse gas emissions from metered dose inhalers by up to 90%.

How is the company doing on diversity? Women held 38.4% of board positions at the start of 2021, with the company focused on returning this figure to above 40%. There are two directors from ethnically diverse backgrounds.