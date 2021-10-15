Your vote counts: scrutinising Superdry’s pay and bonus plan

Plenty of pay policies have been waved through by shareholders recently, but will fashion boss Julian Dunkerton get the thumbs up?

A big pay rise for the boss of high-flying FTSE 250 stock Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LSE:DPH) will be up for discussion at the AGM of the animal health products firm next week.

Long-serving chief executive Ian Page, who has been in charge for two decades, has seen his salary boosted to reflect the company's significant growth over a five-year period during which his pay had previously only increased once.

The AGM of Superdry (LSE:SDRY) will also consider a new long-term incentive scheme the fashion retailer believes will reflect the challenges of resetting the business and aid management retention.

At AGMs held this week, Rank Group (LSE:RNK) got 90% support for its remuneration policy and a recovery incentive scheme that links rewards with financial targets associated with the rebuilding of the bingo and casinos company after the pandemic.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

When: 9.30am, Thursday 21 October

Where: Dechra's offices at Cheshire Business Park, Lostock Gralam, Northwich, CW9 7UA

How to participate: There will be online coverage of the AGM for the first time. Shareholders wishing to attend in person are asked to email companysecretarial@dechra.com by today. Questions should be submitted to the same address by Tuesday 19 October and proxy voting forms are required by 9.30am on the 19th. Further AGM details can be found here.

Who's in the chair? Tony Rice, former Cable & Wireless chief executive.

How did the company do in the year to 30 June? The FTSE 250-listed veterinary and animal health products business increased revenues by 21% to £608 million as expenditure per pet increased during lockdowns, leading to a 29.2% rise in underlying earnings to £162.2 million. The final dividend was lifted by 18.1% to 40.5p a share and is due to be paid on 19 November.

How much is the boss paid? Ian Page's salary increased 12% to £582,400 in 2021 and is set to rise another 5% from January to £612,000, subject to performance. Page's total remuneration package came to £2.6 million for 2020/21, including an annual bonus worth the maximum of £551,000 and the vesting of long-term incentives worth £1.38 million.

Why the big pay rises? Dechra is now much larger and complex after growing operating profits by 18.8% and dividends by 17.2% on a compound basis over the past four years, a period when market cap lifted 315%. Page's salary went up once in that four-year period. The review also focused on the lowest paid, including increases in line with being a living wage employer.

How else is remuneration changing this year? The CEO's annual bonus opportunity of 100% has risen to 125% in 2022, following approval from shareholders at the 2020 AGM. No changes are proposed to the long-term incentive plan, which will be granted at up to 200% of salary. Higher base pay boosts the potential variable rewards, but Dechra says the bulk of this is performance related and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

What's the view of the voting agencies? Glass Lewis says compensation is in line with best practice guidelines and has recommended voting in favour of the remuneration report.

What happened at last year's AGM? The remuneration report got 99% support, with the triennial vote on remuneration policy backed by 90.8%.

How is the company doing on diversity? The company meets the requirements of the Hampton Alexander review as 40% of its board composition is female. This falls to 27% for its senior executive team. It has also acknowledged the need to do more to attract a wider and more diverse talent pool.