Your vote counts: why it's now easier than ever to have a say at AGMs

interactive investor customers are opted-in to vote in the companies they have shares in, making it easier for investors to wield the power of their collective voice.

Redrow (LSE:RDW), Galliford Try (LSE:GFRD) and Dunelm (LSE:DNLM) are holding their AGMs in the next few days, when many of their retail shareholders will find it much easier to exercise the right to vote.

That's because interactive investor has made the ability to vote online a default option for all customers, rather than having to opt-in to use the platform's voting capability.

This means that more than 400,000 UK private investors are empowered to participate at shareholder meetings, starting with those holding shares in Redrow, Galliford Try and Dunelm.

As is the case every week, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming meetings.

Redrow

When: 10am, Friday 12 November

Where: etc. venues, 1st Floor, 200 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD.

How to participate: due to the pandemic, anyone attending the AGM in person is requested to provide contact details in writing and is also asked to undertake a rapid lateral flow test before the meeting. Proxy voting instructions are required by 10am on Wednesday 10 November. More details on the AGM can be found here.

Who's in the chair? This is the first meeting in charge for Richard Akers, who has spent his career in property and land acquisition.

How did the housebuilding company do in the year to 27 June? There were 5,620 legal completions generating revenues of £1.94 billion, leading to a 124% rise in pre-tax profits to £314 million. A final dividend of 18.5p a share is due to be paid on 17 November, with the total of 24.5p for the year in line with three times dividend cover.

How much is the boss paid? In July, Matthew Pratt received a 16% increase in his base salary to £625,000, on top of the previous year's 31.7% rise to £540,000 to reflect his appointment as chief executive. Redrow said the latest increase was justified by Pratt's exceptional performance since taking the helm. His remuneration for the past financial year came to £1.1 million after meeting all performance measures to achieve the maximum bonus of £540,000.

What's in the new remuneration policy? The maximum bonus opportunity is being increased to 150% of salary, which Redrow says reflects the size, scale and complexity of its business and ensures high-calibre executives are appropriately incentivised. In light of the recent increase in Pratt's base salary, the bonus opportunity is being limited to 125% of salary in the first year.

What's the view of voting agencies? Glass Lewis believes the bonus opportunity in the new remuneration policy is reasonable relative to the company's FTSE 250 peers, although it will watch the implementation of the policy closely in light of the big salary increase for Pratt. It has recommended shareholders support the binding vote on the remuneration policy and the advisory vote on the annual remuneration report.

How did last year's AGM go? The remuneration policy vote got 95.03% support after the impact of Covid-19 prompted Redrow to delay plans to update the triennial scheme until this year's AGM. There was 99.19% backing for the annual remuneration report.

How is the company doing on diversity targets? There were two women on the seven-strong board at the time of the annual report, meaning Redrow is short of the Hampton-Alexander target of 33%. This figure improved in September after the departure of former executive chairman John Tutte. There is no ethnic representation, with the Parker review recommending that companies of Redrow's size have one person of colour by the end of 2024.