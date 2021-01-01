Why consolidating your investments makes sense

Having all your investment accounts in one place means convenience and flexibility. You can see all your investments at a glance and easily keep track of their progress.

Better still, you could make big savings on fees. With ii, just £9.99 a month gives you our Stocks and Shares ISA, Trading Account and as many Junior ISAs as you have children. Our flat fees don’t grow with your investments – unlike providers who charge a percentage.

That means if you have investments with us and another provider, you could be throwing money away. In fact, moving all of your investment accounts to ii could give you up to £43k more over 30 years*.