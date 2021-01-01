Consolidate and save
Our flat fees mean that the more you invest with us, the more you'll save.
Why consolidating your investments makes sense
Having all your investment accounts in one place means convenience and flexibility. You can see all your investments at a glance and easily keep track of their progress.
Better still, you could make big savings on fees. With ii, just £9.99 a month gives you our Stocks and Shares ISA, Trading Account and as many Junior ISAs as you have children. Our flat fees don’t grow with your investments – unlike providers who charge a percentage.
That means if you have investments with us and another provider, you could be throwing money away. In fact, moving all of your investment accounts to ii could give you up to £43k more over 30 years*.
The flat fee savings only get better if you add a self-invested personal pension (SIPP).
Most pensions are charged on a percentage basis. An ii SIPP is only £10 a month extra, meaning you can keep all your investments and pensions with us for £19.99 a month. By bringing all of your investments and pensions together with our flat fee, you could be £97k better off over 30 years.
A simple example
- Simone has £50,000 in an ii ISA. This costs her £9.99 per month, which is £119.88 per year in total.
- She also has a Trading Account with another provider. With a balance of £50k and annual fees of 0.45% for holding funds, she pays another £225 a year for this account.
- If Simone moved this account to ii, she would continue to pay the flat fee of £119.88 per year, and save £225.
See how much you could save in the long run
The charts below show how much you could save over 30 years by keeping all your investments with ii. What starts as a small difference can have a big impact over time.
Things to consider before you switch
- You should check for any exit fees with existing providers - although you could still save money in the long run. There are no fees to join ii, and it’s free to leave.
- When switching pensions, you should check whether you would lose any safeguarded benefits or employer contributions. You may need to seek financial advice.
How to transfer to ii
If you are a new customer, you will need your National Insurance number and details of the account(s) you want to transfer.
