How your money is held and protected

Your investments are held with Interactive Investor Services Limited and registered in the name of Interactive Investor Services Nominees Limited, or other appointed custodian. Investments held in this way have ‘trust status’, which means that in the event of the firm becoming insolvent your investments are protected from the firm’s creditors.

Any money (cash) held in your account is treated as ‘client money’ as defined by the FCA. This means your money also has trust status, and is deposited across a range of bank accounts specially designated as holding client money. At no point does your cash enter an ii bank account.

We carry out due diligence on any banks we hold client money with and only place money with institutions which are covered by the FSCS deposit protection scheme. Therefore in the event one of those banks failed, something that has never happened in the UK, you would be able to make a compensation claim. The FSCS deposit protection scheme and the current compensation limit is £85,000 per bank. Compensation limits apply per person, so any claim for compensation would need to include any deposits you hold directly with the same institution.