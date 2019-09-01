What are Covered Warrants?

Covered warrants give the investor the right, but not the obligation to buy (calls) or sell (puts) in the underlying asset.

Their aim is to replicate the same financial exposure as buying (call) or selling (put) an asset such as a share, index, commodity or exchange rate at a predetermined price (strike price) on a predetermined date (expiry). The lifespan to expiry is usually between 3 months and 3 years from issue. If held until expiry, the cash value of the warrant (if positive) will be credited to the investor.