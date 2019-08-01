Change to Funds Fan
We believe that people need to invest for a better future. We have designed the Funds Fan plan to help you build a balanced portfolio, reduce your risks and grow your investments. With trade commissions of just £3.99 for funds and investment trusts, you can benefit from market-leading rates as you build your portfolio.
Benefits
Get the inside track with insight and ideas from our award-winning experts.
Access quality options for your portfolio from our Super 60 range, rigorously selected by our impartial experts.
Our low flat fees let you keep more of your money, as we don’t penalise you as your money grows.
We give you one free credit a month worth £7.99 to use for trading or dividend reinvestment.
More reasons to choose Funds Fan
Our plan can help you achieve your dreams. If you invest in a SIPP with our Funds Fan service plan, over 30 years you could save more than £25,000 in charges compared to the same investment with Hargreaves Lansdown* - enough to go on a dream holiday, retire early, or leave an extra legacy for your family. (Independent research*)
What's included for £13.99 a month?
- 2 FREE Fund or Investment Trust trades per month**
- Quality options for your portfolio with ii Super 60 investments
- Free daily newsletters and market updates
Charges that you pay to buy or sell investments:
- Funds and Investment Trusts £3.99
- UK and US shares £7.99
- Other international shares £19.99
- Regular investment - free
- Dividend reinvestment 99p
Build a better future with low trading commissions of only £3.99 for Funds and Investment Trusts
Changing your service plan
