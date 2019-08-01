Change to Funds Fan

Home >

Take care of your future with smart tools, content and choice. 

We believe that people need to invest for a better future. We have designed the Funds Fan plan to help you build a balanced portfolio, reduce your risks and grow your investments. With trade commissions of just £3.99 for funds and investment trusts, you can benefit from market-leading rates as you build your portfolio.

Benefits

Get the inside track with insight and ideas from our award-winning experts

Access quality options for your portfolio from our Super 60 range, rigorously selected by our impartial experts.

Our low flat fees let you keep more of your money, as we don’t penalise you as your money grows.

We give you one free credit a month worth £7.99 to use for trading or dividend reinvestment.

More reasons to choose Funds Fan

Add a SIPP by 31 July 2020 and pay no SIPP fee until April 2021
Then pay just £10 a month extra for your SIPP
Keep on track with portfolio analysis tools
FCA regulated with full FSCS protection
Be an active investor with our shareholder voting and information service
Daily updates from our impartial investment experts, analysts and journalists
No exit fee - if you’re not satisfied, it is free to leave
Unbiased, impartial market-leading expertise

image

Our plan can help you achieve your dreams. If you invest in a SIPP with our Funds Fan service plan, over 30 years you could save more than £25,000 in charges compared to the same investment with Hargreaves Lansdown* - enough to go on a dream holiday, retire early, or leave an extra legacy for your family. (Independent research*)

What's included for £13.99 a month?

  • 2 FREE Fund or Investment Trust trades per month**
  • Quality options for your portfolio with ii Super 60 investments
  • Free daily newsletters and market updates

Charges that you pay to buy or sell investments:

  • Funds and Investment Trusts £3.99
  • UK and US shares £7.99
  • Other international shares £19.99
  • Regular investment - free
  • Dividend reinvestment 99p

Build a better future with low trading commissions of only £3.99 for Funds and Investment Trusts

Changing your service plan

Change your service plan quickly and easily online so you can make the most of our flat, fair fees.  Watch our video to find out how.

The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest.

* Independent research by The Lang Cat: To see how investing with our Funds Fan Service Plan over 30 years in a SIPP compares with other providers, independent research by the Lang Cat used: A £150,000 initial balance; • 40 trades per year; • 100% fund trades; • A 5% annual return in the portfolio.

** With each Service Plan, every month we give you free credit of £7.99 to be used against any trade. Each free credit is available for 90 days.