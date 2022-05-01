Interactive Investor
abrdn funds and investment trusts

Need some investment ideas?

Take a look the abrdn funds and investment trusts available on the ii platform.

Popular funds
Popular investment trusts
abrdn

Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.

Popular abrdn funds on ii

Here are the most popular abrdn funds being held by ii customers in an ISA, SIPP or Trading Account.

This list is based on the top 10 largest holdings by value, being held by customers on the ii platform.

Source: interactive investor. Data taken 30 April 2024.

Popular abrdn investment trusts on ii

Here are the most popular abrdn investment trusts being held by ii customers in an ISA, SIPP or Trading Account.

This list is based on the top 10 largest holdings by value, being held by customers on the ii platform.

Source: interactive investor. Data taken 30 April 2024.

Investments should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular stock or fund, and are not intended to provide advice.

How to buy abrdn investments with ii

You can trade a number of abrdn funds and investment trusts in your ii Trading Account, ISA or SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension). Trading online or with our app is quick and easy, it's like trading any other investment. For any that aren't available online, you can deal over the phone by calling us on 0345 607 6001.

Want to learn more and get started?

We have a number of available accounts for you to choose if you’re looking to invest. With our subscription plans starting from just £4.99 a month, access to one of the widest choice of investments in the market, and trading costs from just £3.99, your favourite funds are just a few clicks away.


Funds

Find out about investing in funds and explore our range of tools, investment lists and ready-made selections.

Investment Trusts

A type of investment fund that is traded on stock exchanges, like shares. There are several investment trusts featured in our Super 60 list.

