Other trading and investment accounts

Company Account

A Company Account allows you to trade in the name of a UK Limited Company. You can trade online or by telephone in a diverse range of investments such as UK and international equities, funds, ETFs and Investment Trusts. You can authorise up to four nominated individuals to place trades and manage the account on behalf of the company.

We make a supplemental charge to cover additional operational costs in maintaining services for Company Accounts and Trusts. With effect from 14th October 2019, this is £29.99 per month (in addition to your Service Plan charge).